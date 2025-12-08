The Witcher star Freya Allan is glad the show relied on the books to adapt the slaughter of the Rats: "There are sometimes certain things that Netflix is afraid to bring to life"

Ciri will come back for the fifth and final season of the show

The Witcher season 4 ending
(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher star Freya Allan has addressed the brutally violent end of season 4, saying that she's "glad" Netflix "stuck to the books" for that pivotal scene.

You can read all about what happened in our The Witcher season 4 ending explained, but if you haven't caught up with the show yet, you might want to stop reading – we're going to talk heavy spoilers now.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

