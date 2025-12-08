The Witcher star Freya Allan is glad the show relied on the books to adapt the slaughter of the Rats: "There are sometimes certain things that Netflix is afraid to bring to life"

The Witcher star Freya Allan has addressed the brutally violent end of season 4, saying that she's "glad" Netflix "stuck to the books" for that pivotal scene.

You can read all about what happened in our The Witcher season 4 ending explained, but if you haven't caught up with the show yet, you might want to stop reading – we're going to talk heavy spoilers now.

In the last episode of the season, The Rats go face to face with the bounty hunter Leo Bonhart (played by Sharlto Copley), and they get slaughtered one by one. Ciri arrives too late to help them, and she ends up knocked out by the witcher-killer and forced to watch her girlfriend Mistle being beheaded. Quite a bloodbath, but entirely book-accurate.

"I'm so glad they went there," Allan told NME in a recent interview. "There are sometimes certain things that Netflix is afraid to bring to life but I'm glad they stuck to the books for that. It's such a pivotal part of Ciri's journey. Unfortunately, she just doesn't seem to get a break."

As the fantasy show heads towards its fifth and last season, the actor has already said goodbye to Ciri, who she's played since the very beginning, as the series has now wrapped filming on the last batch of episodes. Allan considered quitting the show when Henry Cavill announced his departure, but she decided to stay and see the story to the end alongside the newly introduced Geralt of Rivia, Liam Hemsworth.

If you were sad to say goodbye to The Rats, make sure you watch Netflix's surprise movie titled The Rats: A Witcher Tale, which is essential viewing for those looking for more background on the gang. A prequel to season 4 which also briefly covers what's next for Ciri, the film stars Dolph Lundgren as a Witcher known as Brehen who shares his adventures with a group of street-smart criminals.

The Witcher season 5 has yet to reveal a release date on Netflix. In the meantime, check out our list for the best Netflix shows to watch right now, and all the best new TV shows coming up soon.