The Witcher showrunner aims to release the final season "a little bit sooner" than the two-and-a-half year gap between seasons 3 and 4

News
By published

The Hansa will get a move on

Liam Hemsworth as Geralt in The Witcher season 4
(Image credit: Netflix)

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich hears your complaints over the long wait between seasons on Netflix. To that end, we should maybe expect The Witcher season 5 to be streaming a little sooner.

Hissrich told Variety there should be a "hopefully shorter" gap between The Witcher seasons 4 and 5. That follows a two-and-a-half-year gap between The Witcher's third season and its most recent season, which premiered on Netflix on October 30.

"Two and a half years is never ideal. Obviously, we had a writers' strike in the middle of that, which really pushed season 4 back," Hissrich says. "So fingers crossed… We're pushing ahead and hope to be able to deliver it [to] audiences a little bit sooner."

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Hissrich confirmed that The Witcher season 5 – which has been confirmed as its final season – wrapped filming a few weeks prior to our late October interview. The showrunner added, "I'm in post-[production] for a very long time on season five."

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.