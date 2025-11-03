The Witcher showrunner aims to release the final season "a little bit sooner" than the two-and-a-half year gap between seasons 3 and 4

The Witcher showrunner Lauren Schmidt Hissrich hears your complaints over the long wait between seasons on Netflix. To that end, we should maybe expect The Witcher season 5 to be streaming a little sooner.

Hissrich told Variety there should be a "hopefully shorter" gap between The Witcher seasons 4 and 5. That follows a two-and-a-half-year gap between The Witcher's third season and its most recent season, which premiered on Netflix on October 30.

"Two and a half years is never ideal. Obviously, we had a writers' strike in the middle of that, which really pushed season 4 back," Hissrich says. "So fingers crossed… We're pushing ahead and hope to be able to deliver it [to] audiences a little bit sooner."

Speaking to GamesRadar+, Hissrich confirmed that The Witcher season 5 – which has been confirmed as its final season – wrapped filming a few weeks prior to our late October interview. The showrunner added, "I'm in post-[production] for a very long time on season five."

If you need some content from The Continent to tide you over until then, surprise movie The Rats: A Witcher Tale acts as both a prequel to The Witcher season 4 and briefly follows on from The Witcher season 4 ending with Freya Allan's Ciri.

With The Witcher already proving it's not squeamish about killing characters who survived in the books, we should perhaps expect a high body count whenever the fifth season drops. Maybe we need more time to prepare ourselves?

