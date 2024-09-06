The actor behind one of Game of Thrones' most brutal deaths says she was "frustrated" with the scene: "I wanted more"

Natalie Dormer says she was frustrated with the way Margaery Tyrell met her end on Game of Thrones.

"I was frustrated that she went that way, but then, she was frustrated in the scene. So of course she deserved better. I wanted more but she's so frustrated in that moment with Jonathan [Pryce] so that's part of it, that's how you know you're doing it right," Dormer told Collider Ladies Night. "She's vindicated in the end, it's a couple sentences, but it's all that needs to be said. She was vindicated and I felt like I could let her go in that moment. Because she said it, man."

Margaery dies in season 6 episode 'The Winds of Winter', after Cersei orders Qyburn to set fire to the Sept. The Sept instantly bursts into flames, killing Margaery instantly. It's a ghastly green blaze that kills hundreds of others. It's Margaery who tells everyone to flee, meaning she was right all along. Many fans were upset by her death, given how much her character suffered (she was married to Joffrey for chrissake) only to go out the way she did.

"If Margaery had to die, how would I want to her to die? Via dragon probably," Dormer previously told GamesRadar+. "That would be the most apt wouldn’t it? But that would mean that Dany would have to get over so who knows?" Well, a fiery blaze is close enough.

