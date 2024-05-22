House of the Dragon showrunner teases the "awful depths" of season 2's Red Wedding-esque event

House of the Dragon showrunner Ryan Condal teases what's shaping up to be one of the most brutal moments in Game of Thrones history.

"I remember reading it and just thinking wow, 'George [R.R. Martin] kind of outdid himself in his own George-ness' in terms of finding the awful depths of certain characters," Condal told Den of Geek, explaining the season 2 moment known as 'Blood and Cheese.' "It is not a feel-good story. As with the original Game of Thrones, there are moments of true hope and humanity that shine through the bleakness. But it's almost the bleakness that makes those things at work worthwhile."

The second season of the Game of Thrones spin-off will focus on the battle between the Blacks and the Greens, AKA the two sides of the Targaryen family – which eventually becomes the event known as the Dance of the Dragons. House of the Dragon episode 10 sets up the Blood and Cheese storyline – which you can read about through the link – but that's all we'll say for now. Just know that it's gonna get gruesome.

House of the Dragon is based on Martin's book Fire & Blood, which tells the story of House Targaryen (and contains that horrible storyline), and is set nearly 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones. The season 2 cast includes Matt Smith, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Condal also previously revealed that season 3 is underway, should HBO decide to greenlight the spin-off series for another season.

House of the Dragon season 2 is set to hit Max on June 16.