The Dungeons and Dragons TV show isn’t coming to Paramount Plus and will instead be given a "creative update" before being sold elsewhere
The D&D show rolls a 1 for luck
Own up, you forgot the Dungeons and Dragons TV show was happening, didn’t you? In fairness, you haven’t missed much. The project, announced in 2023, isn’t going anywhere fast – and there’s a concerning new development.
According to Deadline, the D&D live-action series will no longer be released on Paramount Plus. Instead, the show will undergo a “creative update” and then be shopped to other interested parties.
The D&D series was created by Red Notice director Rawson Marshall Thurber, who penned the pilot and was also set to direct the opening episode. Now, though, a "new creative team" will be brought in.
While little was known about the TV show, it’s unlikely the series – originally set for eight episodes – would have tied into last year’s Dungeon and Dragons movie, which starred Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, and Regé-Jean Page as a roving band of adventurers.
"I've heard some rumors about it," Pine told GamesRadar+ last year on the chances of a Dungeons and Dragons sequel. "But I don't know anything yet. But I feel pretty confident that it may happen." Pine also added he would "absolutely” be down to return as his bard character Edgin.
Rights-holders Hasbro does have plenty of other irons in the fire, however – including a Monopoly movie produced by Barbie star Margot Robbie. Curiously, the shelf of toy and games-adjacent movies is growing increasingly full, as a Matchbox movie is also on the way from Mattel.
