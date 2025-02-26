Harry Potter star Jason Isaacs says the films weren't "much fun to make" because "it's quite boring making big special effects films"

Jason Isaacs, who played Lucius Malfoy in the Harry Potter films, has shared his candid thoughts on filming the franchise.

"It's a terrible confession to make: they weren’t that much fun to make," he said on The One Show (H/T Variety). "It's quite boring making big special effects films."

But, that doesn't mean he has any bad feelings about his experience. "However the pleasures all come afterwards," he continued. "I see and meet people for whom their lives were changed by it, and still people reading it and sharing it with their children. Some people say their lives were saved by it and I believe them."

While the movies wrapped up in 2011, a reboot from HBO is in the works. Each of the seven books will get its own season and the series is expected to run for 10 years.

So far, the only confirmed cast member is Jon Lithgow, who will play Dumbledore – a role played by Richard Harris and Michael Gambon in the original movies.

"Well, it came as a total surprise to me," Lithgow said of his casting. "I just got the phone call up at the Sundance Film Festival for yet another film, and it was not an easy decision because it's going to define me for the last chapter of my life, I'm afraid.

"But I'm very excited," he added. "Some wonderful people are turning their attention back to Harry Potter. That's why it's been such a hard decision. I'll be about 87 years old at the wrap party, but I've said yes."

There's no release date for the TV show just yet. In the meantime, check out our guide to all the most exciting upcoming shows of the year to fill out your watchlist.

It is important to note that the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series has been the subject of criticism and debate due to the show's executive producer and author J.K. Rowling's very public and harmful stance on gender identity. It was a similar situation with the Hogwarts Legacy launch. For more, read more about the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.