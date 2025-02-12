HBO's Harry Potter TV series may have found its Hogwarts headmaster.

According to Deadline, John Lithgow is in talks to play Albus Dumbledore in the upcoming series. Not much else is known at this time.

HBO, however, refused to comment. "We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation," the network said in a statement. "As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals."

Dumbledore was originally played by Richard Harris in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone and Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. Sir Michael Gambon took over for the rest of the franchise after Harris's death.

The new series was initially set to premiere in 2026, but is now set for a 2027 release date. Francesca Gardiner will serve as showrunner with Mark Mylod as director. Paapa Essiedu was reportedly "offered" a role as Severus Snape, the antithesis to Dumbledore and main antagonist (until, you know, the whole plot twist at the end).

It is important to note that the upcoming HBO Harry Potter series has been the subject of criticism and debate due to the show's executive producer and author J.K. Rowling's very public and harmful stance on gender identity. It was a similar situation with the Hogwarts Legacy launch. For more, read more about the Hogwarts Legacy controversy.