Game of Thrones author George R.R. Martin says "there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring" but admits there's a big novel-sized block in his way

George R.R. Martin has given an update on his long-rumored involvement with adapting Elden Ring into a movie, and it seems like he's interested. Although, the Game of Thrones author has admitted that his work on The Winds of Winter puts a significant block in his way.

Martin was involved in creating the fantasy world of the beloved Hidetaka Miyazaki-directed action RPG, and as a result has long been fans' first choice to help with an adaptation. IGN asked the man himself whether he'd be interested in helping with a sequel to the game when he gave a pretty intriguing tease about its potential movie.

"Well, I can't say too much about it, but there is some talk about making a movie out of Elden Ring," he revealed. An adaptation of the game hasn't yet been greenlit, but Martin has shared his intrigue at the idea before and even Miyazaki hasn't ruled it out. Could talks be further along than we had imagined?

Well, according to Martin, there does remain a very significant block in his path. "We'll see if that [the Elden Ring movie] comes to pass and what the extent of my involvement was, I don't know," he said. "I'm a few years behind with my latest book, so that also limits the amount of things that I can do."

The Winds of Winter is the planned sixth book in the Game of Thrones saga and Martin started writing it in 2010. However, it's been delayed several times in the 15 years since, with the author often admitting his struggle to work out the ending.

Although, it's fair to say that while its publication is hanging over him, Martin hasn't shied away from attaching himself to other projects in the meantime. He's been an executive producer on shows like House of the Dragon and Dark Winds, and even wrote the upcoming adaptation of his short story In The Lost Lands. So surely, he's got some time for Elden Ring too?

