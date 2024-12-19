Sonic 3 is the second highest-rated video game movie on Rotten Tomatoes – and what's in first place may surprise you

According to Rotten Tomatoes, Sonic the Hedgehog 3 is the second-best video game movie of all time – and what's in first place may surprise you...

In the review aggregator's ranking of adaptations, Werewolves Within tops the list with an impressive 86% fresh rating, meaning the latest Sonic flick, which debuted to 85%, just missed out on the #1 spot.

Directed by Josh Ruben (Scare Me, A Wounded Fawn), the cult horror comedy takes inspiration from the social-deduction VR game of same name. Much like The Werewolves of Miller's Hollow, One Night Ultimate Werewolf, or Mafia, players are assigned the role of either 'villager' or 'werewolf' and are tasked with sniffing out the murderous lycanthrope among them.

Starring Marvel Rising's Milana Vayntrub and Ted Lasso's Sam Richardson, it follows postal worker Cecily and forest ranger Sam as they try to protect a bunch of Vermont locals from an elusive, violent creature during a snowstorm.

The third highest rated video game movie is currently The Angry Birds Movie 2, followed by Pokémon: Detective Pikachu, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Gran Turismo, and the first Sonic the Hedgehog movie. Rounding out the top 10 are The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Mortal Kombat, and Tomb Raider (2018).

Releasing in theaters on December 20 (or December 21 if you are UK based), Sonic the Hedgehog 3 sees the titular blue hero team up with Tails (Colleen O'Shaughnessey) and his former foes Knuckles (Idris Elba), as well as his previous adversary Dr. Robotnik (Jim Carrey), to take on Shadow (Keanu Reeves), a mysterious new enemy who looks a lot like the sneaker-wearing speedster.

Turns out, where everything in Sonic's life "has gone right", everything in Shadow's "has gone wrong", and the superiorly superpowered villain is hellbent on punishing Sonic for stealing his potential of a perfect life.

