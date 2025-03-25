The Last of Us season 2 showrunners tease a "gorgeous" episode akin to season 1’s Emmy-nominated Bill and Frank story: "Just you wait"

We're still crying over Bill and Frank

Nick Offerman as Bill and Murray Bartlett as Frank in The Last of Us episode 3
(Image credit: HBO)

Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann say The Last of Us fans can expect a special episode in season 2 a la that fantastic and heartbreaking Bill and Frank story.

"One thing that Neil and I talked about was just making sure that we didn't just say, 'Oh, like the Bill and Frank episode. People really like that. Let's do a very special episode of The Last of Us season 2,'" Mazin said at a press conference attended by GamesRadar+. "It just has to happen as it happens. But I will say that there is a gorgeous episode in the season, directed by Neil, that is different - it's not Bill and Frank, but it is, in its own way, its own thing, because it needed to be and just you wait. Just you wait."

It was reported earlier this month that Mazin and Druckmann were giving the "Bill and Frank treatment" to Eugene Linden, a minor character from The Last of Us Part II that we only really hear about in passing. The character will be played by The Sopranos and Memento star Joe Pantoliano. While we don't know if Eugene is featured in the episode that Mazin mentioned during the press conference, we can expect him to cross paths with Ellie, Joel, and new character Dina (Isabela Merced) - the latter of whom he has a close friendship within the game.

"Long, Long Time," the season 1 episode that told the heartbreaking story of Bill and Frank, two minor game characters who loved each other until the very end, was revered by fans and critics alike. Nick Offerman won an Emmy for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series for his portrayal of Bill, with Murray Bartlett receiving a nomination for his portrayal of Frank.

The Last of Us season 2 premieres April 13 on HBO and Max. For more, check out our list of the best Max shows and the best Max movies to watch right now.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

