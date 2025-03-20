Rapture's number one fan Jack Quaid is back with a perfect idea for a BioShock TV show

"I want High Rapture"

The Boys' Jack Quaid has already shown off his BioShock credentials after revealing his dream acting role would be in an adaptation of the video game classic. Now, he's back with some more Rapture takes – including a pitch-perfect idea for a BioShock TV show.

"I want a BioShock TV show and I want it to take place in two different time periods," Quaid told IGN.

"One, obviously, the game that we know. But then I want High Rapture. I want that entire class war between Fontaine and Andrew Ryan," Quaid added, referring to the struggle between Frank Fontaine's mob uprising and the utopian dreams of Rapture's founder.

Quaid continued, "There're so many interesting characters in that game and in that universe that you only ever meet after the fall [of Rapture], when they've definitely fallen on hard times. I would love to jump back and forth between those two time periods – kind of in the way Fallout did – but maybe lean more into that time jump. Maybe in a Yellowjackets-y way."

Of course, Rapture-heads will know we do get a brief glimpse of Rapture in its heyday, both during the opening to BioShock 2 and in BioShock Infinite's Burial at Sea DLC. Still, Quaid clearly has a great blueprint for a story that charts the towering excess of the underwater paradise – and its inevitable downfall.

If he had his way, too, Quaid says he would play Sander Cohen, the disturbed artist who makes performance pieces and plaster figures out of his victims – even saying he will "learn" the piano for the role.

Quaid's current project, Novocaine, is currently showing in cinemas (and will be released in the UK on March 28). He's also set to appear in The Boys season 5, which is worlds away from Rapture.

For more, check out the upcoming video game movies and new TV shows headed your way soon.

Bradley Russell
Bradley Russell

I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

