First trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 sees Maggie fight a bear, Hershel plot revenge, and Negan give Lucille a terrifying upgrade

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2 is out in May

The Walking Dead: Dead City season 2
The first trailer for The Walking Dead: Dead City has arrived and, uh, Negan's bat can electrocute people now.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, we see Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and co. make a plan to re-power New York City - literally. We see Maggie (Lauren Cohan) ask, "Why do you want to bring back Manhattan?" before Radio City Music Hall lights up. And keeping with this season's theme of electricity, Lucille has a new, shall we say, feature.

"If you ain't with us...I guess you're in for a bit of a shock," Negan says before someone grabs ahold of the bat, which sends an electric shock through their body. Yeah. Oh and that's absolutely Maggie holding Lucille for a split second - which is wild given their, uh, history.

The first season, which aired back in 2023, left off with the Dama (Lisa Emery), explaining to Negan that she wants to use him to unite Manhattan's various communities in a fight against the New Babylon Federation. Oh and she cut off Hershel's toe, which is most likely why he's out for revenge in the trailer.

New additions to the cast include Dascha Polanco, Kim Coates, Keir Gilchrist, Jake Weary, and Pooya Mohseni. Season 2 is a bit longer in length with eight episodes compared to season 1's six - and two out of the eight episodes were directed by none other than Lauren Cohan herself.

The Walking Dead: Dead City is set to hit AMC and AMC Plus on May 4. For more, check out our guide on how to watch The Walking Dead: Dead City.

Lauren Milici
Lauren Milici
Senior Writer, Tv & Film

Lauren Milici is a Senior Entertainment Writer for GamesRadar+ currently based in the Midwest. She previously reported on breaking news for The Independent's Indy100 and created TV and film listicles for Ranker. Her work has been published in Fandom, Nerdist, Paste Magazine, Vulture, PopSugar, Fangoria, and more.

