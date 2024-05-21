First look at Game of Thrones star in a much-loved drama's third season

The BBC and HBO have released a bunch of first look images at season 3 of popular business drama Industry, welcoming back season lead Harry Lawtey and introducing series newcomer Kit Harington.

In one of the images (shown above), we can see Lawty sitting next to the Game of Thrones star in what looks to be the back of a red-lined vintage limo, both dressed in the series’ usual business wear dress code. Harington’s character Henry Muck is giving Lawty’s Robert Spearing a stern look, which gives us an idea of the type of man Muck may turn out to be. See more first look images below.

(Image credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/HBO)

(Image credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/HBO)

(Image credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/HBO)

(Image credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/HBO)

(Image credit: BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/HBO)

Created by filmmaking duo Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, Industry is a drama set in the unrelenting world of London’s financial district "following a group of young bankers as they forge their identities within the pressure cooker environment and sex and drug-fuelled blitz of international bank Pierpoint & Co’s London office," writes The BBC in a press release.

The first season premiered in 2020, followed by season 2 in 2022, earning the show an impressive 86% score on Rotten Tomatoes. Season 3 now looks to be the drama’s biggest installment yet following the young bankers as they find themselves looking to invest in a green tech energy company led by "old money privileged" British aristocrat Lord Henry Muck.

Industry’s returning cast includes Lawty as well as Myha'la Herrold as Harper Stern, Marisa Abela as Yasmin Kara-Hanani, Ken Leung as Eric Tao, Conor MacNeill as Kenny Kilbane, Sagar Radia as Rishi Ramdani, Indy Lewis as Venetia Berens, Adam Levy as Charles Hanani, Sarah Parish as Nicole Craig, Trevor White as Bill Adler, and Elena Saurel as Anna Gearing.

Aside from Harington, newcomers include Sarah Goldberg as Petra Koenig, Miriam Petche as Sweetpea Golightly, Andrew Cavill as Lord Norton, Roger Barclay as Otto Mostyn, Fady Elsayed as Ali El Mansour, and Fiona Button as Denise Oldroyd.

Industry season 3 will air later this year on BBC One, BBC iPlayer, and HBO. Industry season 1 and 2 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK, and HBO Max in the US. For more, check out our list of the best British shows, or keep up to date with new TV shows heading your way this year.