Cobra Kai creator reveals a major cut finale moment – and it involves one of the Netflix series' big unanswered questions
Terry Silver almost had a presence in the finale
Cobra Kai co-creator Jon Hurwitz has revealed the surprising Terry Silver-centric moment that was left out of the Netflix show's fist-pumping finale.
As revealed on Twitter, the creators originally planned for the final episode's 'Sweet Child O' Mine'-backed montage to come with a final stinger: that of the Valley Monthly magazine speculating on the whereabouts of Terry Silver.
A treasured gift from our incredible prop master, Eric Bates. This magazine appears in a deleted moment from the finale — a moment that we knew we almost certainly wouldn’t use in our cut, but that we wanted to have on camera “just in case.” **Spoiler ahead**You know the… pic.twitter.com/EPMhh32K5QFebruary 20, 2025
Of course, the audience knows Silver, along with John Kreese, is likely dead after the events of the penultimate episode, which saw the one-time brothers-in-arms duel to the death of Silver's yacht, with the vessel exploding in the process.
Hurwitz even explained that there were plans for another inexplicable Kreese return during that montage – but even they thought that would have been too far.
Hurwitz wrote, "We even took it a step further and had Martin Kove’s hand reach in to pick up the magazine, partly for the .000001% scenario we decided we wanted to imply that Kreese was still alive, but more so just to entertain ourselves since we always joke around about how Kreese likes to fake his own death. (Once we saw what the boat explosion looked like, that minuscule chance we’d use the footage completely disappeared)."
As to why the moment was left on the cutting room floor, Hurwitz said, "At the end of the day, we wanted our finale to end triumphantly and with credibility – not with an absurd confirmation that somehow John Kreese survived that fiery blast."
Hurwitz concluded, "Yes, Cobra Kai Never Dies and no, we didn’t show the bodies, so I suppose there’s no proof that both men are dead. But for the here and now, let’s live in a world where there’s actual legitimate karate peacetime in the Valley, because that’s the story we intended and it feels so good!"
Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter
Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox
The Cobra Kai season 6 ending saw Cobra Kai – led by Johnny, Miguel, and Tory in a surprise last-minute twist – take home the Sekai Taikai trophy. While everything was wrapped up in fairly definitive fashion, the creators have also admitted that they've talked about "multiple" spin-off ideas.
Ralph Macchio, who plays Daniel LaRusso, will also reprise his role alongside Jackie Chan's Mr. Han in May's Karate Kid: Legends.
For more, check out the upcoming movies headed your way in 2025.
I'm the Senior Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, focusing on news, features, and interviews with some of the biggest names in film and TV. On-site, you'll find me marveling at Marvel and providing analysis and room temperature takes on the newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I love getting lost in a good 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking back on the (virtual) field with Football Manager. My work has also been featured in OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.
The Last of Us season 2 release date revealed with new Ellie, Abby, and Joel character posters teasing "every path has a price"
The director of the first Shogun TV show isn't a fan of the 2024 adaptation: "It won all the awards because there were no big shows against it"