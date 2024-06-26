First trailer for new Tom Hanks movie reveals its bizarre one-of-a-kind premise – a story set over 100 years with a camera that never moves

Tom Hanks has zipped through time before – most notably in Cloud Atlas and Forrest Gump – but never quite like this.

As you’ll soon glean from the first trailer from Here (which you can watch above), the camera is completely fixed on one room for the entirety of its runtime. No cuts, no change in angles, nothing.

The upcoming movie, also starring Robin Wright, paints a portrait of a family across decades – from humble beginnings and first loves, to family gatherings that are fit to burst.

As per Variety, Hanks plays Richard as a teenager in the 1960s up to his eighties. There are also scenes at the turn of the 20th Century featuring Richard’s parents.

There’s even a sequence stretching back to the prehistoric ages, something which we suspect will be used in the movie’s opening montage before landing on its slice of domestic bliss.

Despite the lack of movement, there’s plenty of juice behind the camera. Here is directed by Robert Zemeckis, who has worked with Tom Hanks on Forrest Gump, Cast Away, and The Polar Express.

Here makes use of de-aging technology, too, as the generative AI tool Metaphysic Live is used to depict the leads through the years in their teens, twenties, and so on.

"With Here, the film simply wouldn’t work without our actors seamlessly transforming into younger versions of themselves," Zemeckis told The Hollywood Reporter last year – a marked difference to Mission: Impossible director Christopher McQuarrie’s stance after deciding against de-aging Tom Cruise in last year’s Dead Reckoning.

Here, starring Tom Hanks, Robin Wright, Paul Bettany, Kelly Reilly, and Michelle Dockery, is set for release on November 15, 2024.

