Have a spare 24 hours? You can watch almost every 2025 Oscars Best Picture nominee at selected theaters in a special marathon

Now that the 2025 Oscar nominations have been announced, you might want to start brushing up on the most nominated entries. AMC theaters are here to help out a bit with that, putting on a 24-hour marathon of the Best Picture nominees in several theaters across the US.

The line-up includes nine of the Best Picture nominees: A Complete Unknown, Dune: Part Two, Wicked, The Brutalist, Anora, Conclave, I'm Still Here, Nickel Boys, and The Substance. The only one missing is Emilia Pérez, which is likely down to a licensing issue as the movie is a Netflix original. If you have a Netflix account, you could come home and add it on to the end of your marathon though, taking it up to just over 26 hours.

You can choose to either lock in for all 24 hours in a row on March 1 or split it across two days between February 22 and March 1 to catch up before the ceremony on March 2. Although, it's not yet clear how it will work in terms of breaks and intervals though, as The Brutalist alone is 3h 35m, including a 15 minute intermission.

In fact, none of the Best Picture nominees are under the two hour mark so you'll be strapping in for a long viewing session. We'd expect a few breaks, though, as adding up all of the runtimes of the nine movies takes you to 21 hours and 24 minutes.

Emilia Pérez is the most-nominated movie at the 2025 Oscars after it landed 13 nominations. However, it was closely followed by Wicked and The Brutalist, which both secured 10 nods. It's still a pretty open field though with no clear frontrunner in the category just yet.

