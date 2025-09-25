Peacemaker season 2's eagle hunter wasn't originally played by Michael Rooker, but James Gunn won't say who the "talented" recast actor is: "He just didn't work in the role"

Long-time James Gunn collaborator Michael Rooker may have spread his wings into the DCU as the world's foremost eagle hunter Red St. Wild in Peacemaker season 2, but he wasn't originally meant to portray the villainous role.

While there had previously been talk about an unknown actor departing the second season, James Gunn finally addressed the situation in a reply to a fan on Threads.

"The original actor was a talented guy and a good guy; he just didn't work in the role," Gunn explained. "He doesn't need to get attention for being replaced."

Despite his appearance as St. Wild, Gunn won't be counting the last-minute favor towards Rooker's DCU dance card – so the door is open for him to portray another character in that universe.

"Things weren't quite going well, and so I called you up. I said, 'Could you do me a favor? We've already spent all of our money on our show. Will you help us out and come in and do this role as a favor?'" Gunn said on the second season's Peacemaker podcast.

Remarkably, this isn't the first time Peacemaker has recast a major supporting character midway through production.

Chris Smith's BFF Vigilante was first played by Chris Conrad, who reportedly left the show due to 'creative differences'. During the first season's Peacemaker Podcast, Gunn revealed Conrad had been in the first five episodes but the character ultimately "wasn't working as well as it could." Freddie Stroma was later drafted in as a replacement, dubbing over some of Conrad's lines from the first half of the season.

