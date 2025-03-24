Peacemaker season 2 star says the show feels like the DCU's "cool kid" as it's one of James Gunn's "first babies": "I'm excited to see how that expands and grows"

Season 2 is set to be released this summer

Peacemaker
Peacemaker is finally coming back this summer with a long-awaited season 2, and star Danielle Brooks just teased there might be more from where that came from now that James Gunn is in charge of DC.

The show is one of the few titles to have survived the transition from the old DCEU to the DCU Chapter One, with Gunn as writer and producer. According to Brooks, having him now leading the superhero franchise makes the show feel like "the cool kid".

"You know, when we first did Season 1 of Peacemaker, it was during the pandemic, so we didn't even do press for it. We didn't have a premiere. The fans took to it, and they loved it," said the Oscar-nominated actress, who plays Leota Adebayo in the DC show.

"And now, James is taking over the DC Universe, so I don't know what's going to happen with Season 2. I do know that it's done so well, and I'm excited for the response. I'm excited for the fans to watch it and see it. And I do feel like there's more… It's almost like when we were doing Orange Is the New Black on Netflix.

"We were the first kids to really make Netflix, and I kind of feel that same wave with James Gunn taking over. Peacemaker feels like that cool kid – one of his first babies in the DCU. So I'm excited to see how that expands and grows. But I can't wait to see Superman."

Brooks is now promoting her new film, A Minecraft Movie, and will be back as Leota for Peacemaker season 2 this summer. This makes it the third DCU project and the second live-action DCU project to release, after Superman arrives on July 11, 2025.

Based on the DC comic character of the same name, Peacemaker follows John Cena’s Christopher Smith as he is forced to join a black ops squad tasked with hunting down evil parasites that have taken over humans around the globe.

After the success of the first season, which was released in January 2022, there are high expectations for Peacemaker season 2. The new episodes welcome back the original team, as well as new recruits like Tim Meadows, Sol Rodriguez, David Denman, and Frank Grillo as Rick Flag.

Peacemaker season 2 is due to be released on HBO Max in the US and Sky in the UK in August 2025. For more, check out our guide to all of the upcoming DC movies.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

