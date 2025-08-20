James Gunn was blown away by John Cena's leap in acting ability in Peacemaker season 2: "This guy has gotten so much better over the past two years"

John Cena is often heralded as one of Hollywood's finest wrestlers-turned-actors, but perhaps he should now be known as a great actor. Period.

DC Studios boss and Peacemaker writer-director James Gunn certainly has nothing but praise for Cena in Peacemaker season 2, noting that the actor has been a working project of Gunn's since the first season.

"One of the reasons I started doing Peacemaker was because I saw the opportunity – somebody who had potential to be a great actor and didn't really have much guidance in that; he didn't have much training," Gunn tells GamesRadar+. "So, one of the fun things for me about doing Peacemaker was working with John and giving him the ability to be able to fulfil his potential."

Gunn continues, "In season two – I hadn't worked with John for two years. I'd only talked to him socially – he came into that first scene… and I said, 'I think you're going to break down crying.' I just was absolutely not prepared for John, who just instantly has tears rushing down his face and breaks down into sobs. And I went, 'Wow, this guy has gotten so much better over the past two years as an actor.'"

"I really think his performance throughout season two is something just wonderful to behold, and people are going to be completely taken aback by it."

That's an opinion also held by Peacemaker season 2 co-stars Jennifer Holland and Frank Grillo, who play Emilia Harcourt and Rick Flag Sr. respectively in the DCU series.

"For me, what's interesting in watching John's performance in this season is that a lot more emotionally was asked of him, and he met that challenge with professionalism, just like everything else he does. He's grown in such an incredible way over the 10 years I've known of him as an actor," Holland notes.

Grillo agrees, saying, " I just think he's a natural actor. I find him to be very present, always present and believable. He brings a lot of levity – without being schmaltzy – to a lot of what he does. He's a phenomenally gifted actor. In that world of professional wrestling, they're entertaining, they're all playing characters. So, there's nothing new for him, but he's really good at it. He really is."

Peacemaker season 2 airs on HBO Max on August 21 at 9pm Eastern/Pacific. In the UK, the first episode premieres at 9pm on August 22 on Sky Max, Sky Showcase and NOW.

For more, check out our guide to DCU Chapter One and how to watch the DC movies in order, or the complete Peacemaker season 2 release schedule.