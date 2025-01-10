Creature Commandos star Maria Bakalova reacts to that shocking death scene from the finale: "I didn't want her to die"

Warning: major spoilers for Creature Commandos episode 7 below!

Creature Commandos star Maria Bakalova says that even though her character Princess Ilana was, well, a morally corrupt villain, she still didn't want her to meet her end, being shot by an angry Bride.

"I mean, that's a really bad way to be killed, like, straight in the head. I know they... Look, I support the idea that violence is never the answer," Bakalova tells GamesRadar+. "So even though we know she's the villain and we know she's probably having some horrifying ideas about what to turn her country into if she takes on the chair and starts leading. I'm a believer that it can always change as you can always make them do different things, better things, and not go with violence and domination because that's what she wants."

In the finale, Bakalova's character Princess Ilana Rostovic is revealed to be the true villain after all. Circe's prediction that Ilana is planning to start WWIII is largely dismissed until security camera footage reveals that the princess was working with none other than notorious Batman villain Clayface to frame Circe. Before that reveal, however, Amanda Waller had called off the team's planned assassination of Ilana.

But the team didn't receive the call in time and Ilana kills Nina Mazursky in self-defense. Stricken with grief and now informed about Ilana's true plans, the Bride shoots her dead point blank in the face.

Bakalova cotninues: "She just wants control over everybody. Maybe if she was sat down by Rick, maybe if she had a conversation with somebody else, maybe it could have been different because it's not a happy ending story. I'm biased. Maybe I'm biased. I didn't want her to die."

Creature Commandos is now streaming in its entirety on Max.

