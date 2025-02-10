Oscar-winning actress Marion Cotillard says she "screwed up" in one scene from Christopher Nolan's The Dark Knight Rises, which has been a subject of heated debate among fans for over a decade now.

Reuniting with Nolan after Inception, Cotillard played Wayne Enterprises' CEO Miranda Tate in the sequel to The Dark Knight, released in 2012. Spoiler alert, her character starts as an ally to Christian Bale's Bruce Wayne, but she is later revealed to be Talia al Ghul, an accomplice of Tom Hardy's masked villain Bane.

After trying to kill Batman and destroy Gotham, Cotillard's character dies in a crash. Her death scene sees the French actress delivering a monologue in an awkward position from the truck that’s just crashed. "My father's work is done," she whispers in her last breath. However, the emotional impact of the scene, fans point out, is ruined by the oddness of Cotillard's performance.

The actress agrees. "I didn't nail that scene," she said when a fan asked her about the scene in French TV show Les rencontres du Papotin (via Reddit).

"I couldn't find the right position, I couldn't find the right way... I was stressed. Sometimes it happens, we screw something up. And this, I screwed up", she added.

As a recurrent debate among The Dark Knight fans since the movie was released, this is not the first time Cotillard talks about it. Back in 2016, she addressed the scene in an interview with Allociné.

"Sometimes there are failures, and when you see this on screen, you're thinking: 'Why? Why did they keep that take?' But either you blame everyone or nobody. But I thought people overreacted, because it was tough to be identified just with this scene. When I'm doing the best I can to find the authenticity in every character that I'm playing, it's tough to be known just for this scene".

