Superman 2 may not officially be Superman 2, but James Gunn assures fans that the Man of Steel will still be "an important element" in the follow-up: "It's within the group of characters we've already met"

As the DCU expands with Supergirl and TV shows like Peacemaker season 2 and Lanterns, it's no surprise that we're getting a follow-up to this year's Superman – though James Gunn has been upfront about the fact that it won't be your typical "Superman 2" and is more on an ensemble-led flick.

Fortunately for Big Blue fans, though, the writer-director assured them during a recent appearance on Deadline's Crew Call podcast that the Man of Steel will still be "an important element" in the sequel, and that it takes place "within the group of characters we've already met".

"I'm done with the treatment," he told host Anthony D'Alessandro, laughing at the latter's description of it as 'Superman and Friends'. "That treatment is done. I'm now into the screenwriting phase. I'm really happy with it, and we're already prepping and figuring out where we're shooting everything. That will not be too long."

Bucking the origin story trend, Superman picks up with a grown Clark Kent (David Corenswet), three years after he's publicly announced himself as the titular world saver. Despite priding himself on his do-gooder deeds, Supes' reputation throughout Metropolis is in tatters after inserting himself into the delicate conflict between the nations of Boravia and Jahranpur – a political faux pas that Lex Luthor (Nicholas Hoult) has used to fuel a smear campaign against the Kryptonian.

When dark details from his past comes to light, Superman has to forge his own path, figuring out what he personally thinks being a hero is all about. Skyler Gisondo, Nathan Fillon, Isabela Merced, Edi Gathegi, and Rachel Brosnahan round out the supporting cast.

The movie is currently available to rent and buy on digital. For more, check out our guide to all the upcoming DC movies and shows.