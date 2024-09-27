One DC actor isn't saying anything about his Superman role because Marvel "almost fired him 36 times" for revealing spoilers: "I am so bad at this"

New DC actor Frank Grillo has learned a valuable lesson from his time playing Crossbones in the MCU: don't say anything.

When pressed by ComicBook.com on sharing more about his role as Rick Flag Sr. across Creature Commandos, Superman, and Peacemaker season 2, Grillo said he would be keeping his lips sealed.

"You know, unfortunately, there's nothing I can really say that wouldn't get me in trouble," Grillo said.

He continued, "I am so bad at this. Like, Marvel almost fired me 36 f***ing times because… I never want to lie. And so, I do that a little too much. But I've been warned."

Grillo later clarified to TMZ that, while he had been warned by Marvel Studios in the past, he was joking about almost being fired. Grillo played Brock 'Crossbones' Rumlow in Captain America: The Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War.

"One time I said something out of context and Marvel said, 'Please don't say anything," Grillo told the outlet. "All of us get in trouble for saying stuff, because we never know what we can say and what we can't say."

Grillo is set to appear alongside a menagerie of monsters in the upcoming Max animated series Creature Commandos as Rick Flag Sr., father of The Suicide Squad's Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman). The cast also features The Witcher's Anya Chalotra, Borat 2's Maria Bakalova, and Stranger Things' David Harbour.

The character is then back in live-action form as part of 2025's Superman and, later, in Peacemaker season 2 alongside John Cena's returning vigilante.

