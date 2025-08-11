James Gunn's Superman just beat a domestic DC box office record set by Zack Snyder's Batman v Superman in 2016

James Gunn's Superman is continuing to fly high at the US box office – and the movie has even beaten a record set by Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice back in 2016.

That's because Superman has now made $331 million at the domestic box office, overtaking Batman v Superman's domestic gross of $330.3 million to become the highest-grossing DC movie in the US.

Batman v Superman, starring Ben Affleck and Henry Cavill as the titular heroes, beat records when it was released thanks to its massive domestic opening weekend. Zack Snyder's follow-up to Man of Steel had the biggest opening weekend in the US of any Superman movie, making $166 million. However, it had a massive drop in earnings between its first and second weekends, while Superman's ticket sales have remained more consistent since it hit theaters on July 11.

Superman isn't performing quite as well internationally, however, with initial takings falling short of predictions so it remains to be seen whether it'll beat Batman v Superman's global box office total of $874.4 million.

"Superman is not a known commodity in some places," Gunn recently said by way of explanation. "He is not a big known superhero in some places like Batman is. That affects things. And it also affects things that we have a certain amount of anti-American sentiment around the world right now. It isn't really helping us."

Superman is the first theatrical installment of Gunn's DCU Chapter One and stars David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, alongside Rachel Brosnahan and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

Superman is out now in theaters. For more on the movie, check out our spoiler-free Superman review or our guide to the Superman ending explained.