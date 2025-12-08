James Gunn wanted to make one change to David Corenswet's Superman performance that the actor refused to back down on: "I was like, 'No!'"

David Corenswet had the final say on one Superman scene

Lois Lane (Rachel Brosnahan) and Superman (David Corenswet) standing next to wreckage in Metropolis in Superman
(Image credit: Warner Bros/DC Studios)

Superman star David Corenswet says that director James Gunn had one note about his performance that he refused to take on board – and it involved Superman and Lois' climactic levitating kiss.

"I was like, “Oh, shit” when I saw your kiss at the end [of Superman]," Wicked: For Good's Jonathan Bailey said to Corenswet during Variety's Actors on Actors. "My favorite moment of chemistry is the chuckle."

"James [Gunn], when I was doing that chuckle when she says, 'I love you too,' he came up to me and said, 'It’s not working. It needs to be solemn,'" Corenswet revealed. "I was like, 'No! The whole point is, "I fucking know that you love me."' Credit to James. He was right on 90% of everything, but on that one, he saw that chuckle was a very truthful thing."

