James Gunn wanted to make one change to David Corenswet's Superman performance that the actor refused to back down on: "I was like, 'No!'"

Superman star David Corenswet says that director James Gunn had one note about his performance that he refused to take on board – and it involved Superman and Lois' climactic levitating kiss.

"I was like, “Oh, shit” when I saw your kiss at the end [of Superman]," Wicked: For Good's Jonathan Bailey said to Corenswet during Variety's Actors on Actors. "My favorite moment of chemistry is the chuckle."

The movie's final showdown between Superman and Lex Luthor is followed by the film's most romantic moment, when Superman and Lois Lane share a kiss while floating above Metropolis after Lois finally tells Clark that she loves him. Bailey's character Fiyero has his own levitating kiss in the Wicked sequel with Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba.

"James [Gunn], when I was doing that chuckle when she says, 'I love you too,' he came up to me and said, 'It’s not working. It needs to be solemn,'" Corenswet revealed. "I was like, 'No! The whole point is, "I fucking know that you love me."' Credit to James. He was right on 90% of everything, but on that one, he saw that chuckle was a very truthful thing."

Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult are set to return as Superman and Lex Luthor in Gunn's next movie, Man of Tomorrow, which is reportedly not a straightforward sequel.

Wicked: For Good is out now in theaters, while Superman is streaming on HBO Max.