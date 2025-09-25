James Gunn really has thought of everything when it comes to Superman, including where pocket dimension prisoners use the toilet: "You might think we don't think about this stuff but we really do"

James Gunn has thought about even the tiniest – and grossest – detail when it comes to Superman, it seems, because the DC Studios co-CEO even has an explanation for how pocket dimension prisoners use the toilet.

In the movie, it's revealed that Lex Luthor keeps a whole host of prisoners in a secret jail concealed within a pocket dimension. Each prisoner is trapped within a transparent glass box, meaning there's no privacy whatsoever. So, how do they use the bathroom? Well, Gunn has an answer.

"No privacy. Those things in the back left corners of each cell are toilets," Gunn told a fan on Threads, who asked just that question.

As for where the bodily waste actually goes, Gunn responded: "Into the bottom of the toilet and there are slots where the waste can be removed (likely by Mr. Handsome, and probably not often). You might think we don't think about this stuff but we really do."

Mr. Handsome is the warden of the prison, and Gunn has previously revealed that the strange creature was actually created by Luthor when the supervillain was a kid. "When people ask me my favorite character from Superman it just might be Mr. Handsome. Lex created Mr. Handsome in a Petri dish when he was 12 – he was trying to make a human," Gunn explained.

Lex Luthor and Superman will both be returning in the upcoming Man of Tomorrow movie, which will see them forced to team up. It certainly looks like the threat they'll be facing is none other than Braniac...

