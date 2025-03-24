James Gunn reacts to Jason Momoa almost spoiling his Lobo costume in an interview: "I just want to profoundly thank Jason’s publicist"

By published

The actor might be too excited for this new DC role

James Gunn
(Image credit: Getty Images)

While promoting the upcoming A Minecraft Movie, Jason Momoa has also been teasing his new DC character, Lobo, who will appear in next year's Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. In fact, the actor is so excited for this new role that he had to be stopped during an interview from revealing too much, and James Gunn is grateful for the intervention.

In a chat with Cinemablend, Momoa was asked about how Lobo's costume is being adapted for his first on-screen appearance, if he will be wearing "white make-up all over" the skin to resemble the comic book character. "I'm covered", Momoa simply answered, later revealing that he had a picture of himself with the costume.

As the actor grabbed his phone to show the journalist the picture, his publicist shouted from behind the camera, "Jason, don't do it!", preventing a very early first look at Lobo. "You were that close to the scoop, bro", Momoa joked.

In a post in his Threads account, James Gunn reacted to this moment, saying: "I just want to profoundly thank Jason’s publicist".

Although we will have to wait to see an official picture, the actor has been offering some details about the character in the last few weeks, saying that Lobo is "exactly like" the comic book character. The anarchic space mercenary has a very distinctive look, with white skin, red eyes, black long hair, and handlebar moustache. He is usually dressed as biker, bare chested with only a sleeveless jacket on his top half.

It's quite a different look from his Aquaman days, which are now well behind. With James Gunn and Peter Safran heading a new DC Universe, Momoa will be introduced with a brand-new character, and he's already taking it very seriously. The actor revealed he has gone method, asking everyone on set to call him by the character's name.

"This is the role I've always wanted to play," he said during a chat with ScreenRant. "That's the comic I loved, so I'm really nervous about it. It’s kind of a no-brainer to play this character. It's pretty big. I don't want to give away too much, but I mean, we look pretty dead on, exactly like the character."

Momoa will star opposite Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow when she arrives in theaters on July 26, 2026. Also, be sure to mark your calendars for every upcoming DCU movie and show planned with the help of our nifty little guide here.

Mireia Mullor
Mireia Mullor
Contributing Writer

Mireia is a UK-based culture journalist and critic. She previously worked as Deputy Movies Editor at Digital Spy, and her work as a freelance writer has appeared in WeLoveCinema and Spanish magazines Fotogramas, Esquire, and Elle. She is also a published author, having written a book about Studio Ghibli's 'Kiki's Delivery Service' in 2023. Talking about anime and musicals is the best way to grab her attention.

