Jason Momoa has gone method taking on the role of Lobo: "I asked everybody to call me by my character's name"

Over the years, comic book adaptations have been given an extra jolt of life thanks to the stars perfectly matched to play the heroes or villains caught in the middle of them. Now it feels almost inevitable that Jason Momoa will be just such a choice when he finally makes his way to the screen as that big, mean bastich of a bounty hunter, Lobo, in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, from I, Tonya and Cruella director, Craig Gillespie. During an interview with Entertainment Weekly for A Minecraft Movie alongside his co-star Jack Black, Momoa revealed that he went to considerable lengths to embody Lobo, the character he has always dreamed of playing, even requesting everyone on set to call him by his Czarnian alter-ego.

"I just think I'm the right person to play the role," Momoa explained, having already dipped his toe in an iteration of the DC Universe when he took on the role of Aquaman. "If we're going to typecast me in anything, let's put me in Lobo. Motorcycles, smoking cigars, partying, dreadlocks… loves a fight, funny." Checking so many boxes of the character that made his debut in 1983, it feels only right that Momoa requested to be called Lobo on set. "It's the first time I asked everybody to call me by my character's name." He then joked with Black, adding, “Lobo has to go take a deuce.”

It really does feel like a match made in comic book movie heaven, given Momoa's nature and the character he'll be getting a full-body makeover for to bring him to life. Wielding the skin color of a War Boy from Mad Max: Fury Road, only with glowing red eyes and dreadlocks, Lobo has the brute strength of Drax the Destroyer and the swear-jar-filling mouth of Deadpool. His exploits in DC history are legendary as a man so monstrous that he wiped out his entire civilization and, at one point, even took on the bounty of hunting down Santa Claus at the request of the Easter Bunny.

We'll have to see how he handles himself opposite Milly Alcock's Kara Zor-El in Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow when she arrives in theaters on July 26, 2026. Also, be sure to mark your calendars for every DCU movie and show planned with the help of our nifty little guide here.