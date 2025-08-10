DC fans are sharing who they'd want the Thanos of the DCU Chapter One to be

It might still be early days, but Superman has definitely been a promising sign that DC Studios is heading in the right direction for whatever adventures they have planned. DCU Chapter One: Gods and Monsters is the first cinematic phase that James Gunn has outlined, and fans are already eager to see which big villain they'd like to see challenge our heroes, similar to how Thanos did for the Avengers in the MCU. The obvious choice would be Darkseid, who was teased but never fully explored in the DCEU. However, on Reddit, comic book fans have already shared their favorite villains they'd like to see cause some trouble, and the options are certainly worth considering.

"I want Sinestro to be more of a wildcard like how Loki was more so than Thanos," one fan suggested , which certainly would be fitting for the character. A former Green Lantern and mentor to the greatest of them all, Hal Jordan (set to be played by Kyle Chandler in Lanterns), Sinestro formed his own corps and became one of the biggest threats in the universe, even sparking the Sinestro Corps War in the comics. Since then, though, he's switched sides on several occasions, much like the former God of Mischief in the MCU, so it's a fitting comparison that could work well on screen. Ulrich Thomsen is playing Thaal Sinestro in the Lanterns series opposite Chandler and Aaron Pierre, who is firing up his power ring as John Stewart.

"Personally, Vandel Savage would be a good character that can fly under the radar of the average consumer and satiate the comic fans," wrote one DC enthusiast , which would definitely make for an interesting pick and almost feel like the kind of foe Marvel Studios was forced to remove in place of Doctor Doom.

Savage made his debut facing off against Green Lantern Alan Scott in 1943. An immortal tyrant who possesses invulnerability and healing powers after coming into contact with a meteorite during the prehistoric era, Savage has spent over 50,000 years influencing villains and manipulating history's greatest conflicts for his own gain. While not necessarily a master of time, there's something about this immortal man living through centuries that could tap into potential concepts that were lost when Jonathan Majors was removed from the MCU as Kang the Conqueror.

For now, we can expect to see new threats appear when Peacemaker season 2 airs on August 21 and Lanterns fires up next year in early 2026. Head here for every other upcoming DCU movie and show headed your way.