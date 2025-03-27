17 years after The Dark Knight was released, Michael Caine recalls being "floored" and "terrified" by Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker

News
By published

Michael Caine remembers Heath Ledger's Joker from The Dark Knight in his memoir

Heath Ledger as Joker in The Dark Knight
(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight is one for the ages. He perfectly captured the sinister, unpredictable nature of Batman's arch-nemesis, defining the villain for years to come. He was so good, Michael Caine became genuinely scared of him while filming.

Looking back on Christopher Nolan's monumental Batman film for his memoir, Don't Look Back, You'll Trip Over: My Guide to Life, Caine recounted Ledger's aura. "The smeared makeup, the weird hair, the strange voice. It was chilling," he says, per NME. "Absolutely floored me the first time I saw him in action – I was terrified."

He adds the rest of the cast felt inspired to up their game since Ledger was so invested. It is a startling rendition of the character; menacing and eccentric and quite leftfield. Mostly known for romance films like 10 Things I Hate About You and Brokeback Mountain, Ledger being cast raised a lot of eyebrows leading up to release.

The Dark Knight - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube The Dark Knight - Official Trailer [HD] - YouTube
Watch On

Everyone was silenced once they saw what he and Nolan managed to conjure. Sadly, he never got to see the reaction, passing away during the post-production process in early 2008. Caine laments his young co-star.

"Heath was only 28 when he passed away. I hadn't even made Zulu when I was that age. You think of what he might have gone on to achieve, it's just heart-breaking," he writes, adding the promotional tour was particularly tough: "We were all terribly shocked, and it made doing the publicity for The Dark Knight that summer much more intense, because all the journalists wanted to talk about his death."

Though he wasn't there to receive it, Ledger got the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for his work in The Dark Knight, solidifying his legacy as an all-time great, even if his career was over far too soon. To this day, The Dark Knight trilogy is a standard-bearer for superhero films in terms of drama, performance and effects, Ledger's Joker and Christian Bale’s Batman comfortably in contention for the best depictions of the characters to date.

You can see who else might step into the roles next in our guide to the upcoming DC movies. We have a guide to The Batman 2 as well, too keep you up to date on Robert Pattinson’s caped crusader.

See more Movies News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in DC Movies
Heath Ledger as Joker in The Dark Knight
17 years after The Dark Knight was released, Michael Caine recalls being "floored" and "terrified" by Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker
The cast of Suicide Squad (2016)
David Ayer admits James Gunn has good reason not to release his cut of Suicide Squad, but he remains hopeful it'll happen
Ben Affleck in Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League
Ben Affleck reflects on the "excruciating experience" playing Batman in the Zack Snyder movies: "A lot of it was misalignment of agendas, understandings, expectations"
James Gunn
James Gunn reacts to Jason Momoa almost spoiling his Lobo costume in an interview: "I just want to profoundly thank Jason’s publicist"
Jason Momoa next to Lobo
Jason Momoa has gone method taking on the role of Lobo: "I asked everybody to call me by my character's name"
Batgirl movie
Unearthed Daredevil-like fight scene from DC's canceled Batgirl movie gives us a taste of what we could have had
Latest in News
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows shoots past 3 million players and 40 million hours played with the "second-highest day 1 sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history"
Jason Statham in A Working Man
Jason Statham and The Beekeeper director's new movie co-written by Sylvester Stallone debuts to mixed reviews with a divisive Rotten Tomatoes score
Heath Ledger as Joker in The Dark Knight
17 years after The Dark Knight was released, Michael Caine recalls being "floored" and "terrified" by Heath Ledger's performance as the Joker
A cartoon woman catches a tomato while cooking in Rhythm Heaven Groove
Rhythm Heaven Groove has one of Nintendo's longest-suffering fandoms absolutely feasting: "AFTER 10 YEARS WE FINALLY WON"
The Last of Us 2
After telling The Last of Us fans don't "bet on" a Part 3, Neil Druckmann says "so many stars have to align, I can't guarantee it" but he treats every game "like it could be my last"
Yaiba: Samurai Legend
Attack on Titan studio rebooting a cult classic '80s shonen anime for Netflix, and it starts streaming very soon
More about dc movies
The cast of Suicide Squad (2016)

David Ayer admits James Gunn has good reason not to release his cut of Suicide Squad, but he remains hopeful it'll happen
Ben Affleck in Zack Snyder&#039;s Justice League

Ben Affleck reflects on the "excruciating experience" playing Batman in the Zack Snyder movies: "A lot of it was misalignment of agendas, understandings, expectations"
Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another

Leonardo DiCaprio is a gun-slinging ex-revolutionary on a mission in first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy One Battle After Another
See more latest
Most Popular
Leonardo DiCaprio in One Battle After Another
Leonardo DiCaprio is a gun-slinging ex-revolutionary on a mission in first trailer for Paul Thomas Anderson’s black comedy One Battle After Another
Assassin&#039;s Creed Shadows cinematic screenshot
Assassin's Creed Shadows shoots past 3 million players and 40 million hours played with the "second-highest day 1 sales revenue in Assassin's Creed franchise history"
The Last of Us 2
After telling The Last of Us fans don't "bet on" a Part 3, Neil Druckmann says "so many stars have to align, I can't guarantee it" but he treats every game "like it could be my last"
A cartoon woman catches a tomato while cooking in Rhythm Heaven Groove
Rhythm Heaven Groove has one of Nintendo's longest-suffering fandoms absolutely feasting: "AFTER 10 YEARS WE FINALLY WON"
Jason Statham in A Working Man
Jason Statham and The Beekeeper director's new movie co-written by Sylvester Stallone debuts to mixed reviews with a divisive Rotten Tomatoes score
Pedro Pascal as Joel in HBO&#039;s The Last of Us
The Last of Us' Neil Druckmann has a cryptic response to whether the TV show could pull a Game of Thrones and continue beyond the games: "I leave nothing on the line"
Screenshot from Raidou Remastered, showing main man Raidou in his detective uniform.
Shin Megami Tensei's overlooked action spin-off is coming back this summer after almost 20 years, and the OG JRPG's director hopes "things don’t end here"
Yaiba: Samurai Legend
Attack on Titan studio rebooting a cult classic '80s shonen anime for Netflix, and it starts streaming very soon
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine and Josha Stradowski as Rand in The Wheel of Time season 3
The Wheel of Time showrunner defends Prime Video show's big changes from the books following season 3 backlash: "You have to be careful not to be swayed by Reddit"
Backbone One Xbox Edition controller on a green background with Post Malone
I think Backbone might have had some help with its new Xbox Edition mobile controller