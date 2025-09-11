Severance and Oppenheimer stars are rattled by a shocking discovery in the chilling first trailer for new true crime series

2025 was already a stacked year for true crime dramas from Netflix's Monster: The Ed Gein Story to Peacock's Devil in Disguise: John Wayne Gacy. But now Hulu has added another series to the list, Murdaugh: Death in the Family, and its first trailer is rather creepy.

In the new clip, we meet a powerful and deeply connected Southern American family who begin to unravel when one of their own is killed on their property. The rest of the trailer shows that the family was already corrupted before the murders happened. But their secrets will soon be unveiled as an ambitious journalist is hot on their tails. Watch the full trailer below.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family | Official Trailer | Hulu - YouTube Watch On

As per the official synopsis from Hulu, Murdaugh: Death in the Family follows Maggie and Alex Murdaugh, part of one of South Carolina's most powerful legal dynasties "But when their son Paul is involved in a deadly boat crash, the family is faced with a test unlike any they've ever encountered. As details come to light and new challenges emerge, the family's connections to several mysterious deaths raise questions which threaten everything Maggie and Alex hold dear."

The limited series is inspired by the Murdaugh Murders Podcast by Mandy Matney. The long-running podcast discusses the criminal investigations surrounding the 2021 double homicide of Paul and Maggie Murdaugh, which brought up insurance fraud, drugs, and murder, and other crimes surrounding the family.

This is not the first time the Mardaugh murders have seen screentime. In 2023, Netflix released a six-part documentary series titled Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal, which further exposed the horrifying secrets surrounding the Murdaugh family.

The series stars Patricia Arquette as Maggie Murdaugh, Jason Clarke as Alex Murdaugh, Johnny Berchtold as Paul Murdaugh, and Brittany Snow as the journalist and podcaster Mandy Matney. This is not the first time that Severance star Arquette has been a part of a true crime retelling, as the star played Gypsy-Rose Blanchard's mother Dee Dee in Hulu's 2019 series The Act.

Murdaugh: Death in the Family premieres on Hulu on October 15 in the US, and on Disney Plus in the UK. For more, check out our list of the best horror movies, or keep up to date with upcoming horror movies heading your way this year.