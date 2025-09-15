Netflix unveils weird and twisted full trailer for upcoming serial killer series, full of body parts, murder, and a warped mother and son relationship

Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam has never looked scarier as he does in the newest trailer for Netflix's upcoming serial killer series Monster: The Ed Gein Story.

The new trailer, which you can watch below, gives us a deeper look at Charlie Hunnam's awkward, social outcast Ed Gein and his mother. "Eddie you're a mess," says his mother," only a mother could love you." However, their relationship turns darker when Ed presents his naked body to his mother. When his mother dies, Gein can be seen touching her body inappropriately which leads to him wearing her skin.

MONSTER: The Ed Gein Story | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

The rest of the clip, which includes the song 'It's a Sin' by The Pet Shop Boys in the background, shows Gein preserving human skin, wearing other peoples faces, and abducting young women. The trailer also gives us our first look at Thanksgiving star and musician Addison Rae as one of Gein's victims.

Set in 1950s rural Wisconsin, Monster follows a recluse named Ed Gein living "quietly on a decaying farm," as per the official synopsis from Netflix. "Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades."

The series is based on the real life serial killer Ed Gein, a grave robber who was later found to have murdered several women. The killer would exhume corpses from local graveyards and make clothing and keepsakes from skin and other body parts. Gein's heinous acts went on to inspire such horror movie villains as Norman Bates from Alfred Hitchcock's Psycho, Buffalo Bill from The Silence of the Lambs, and Leatherface from The Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story acts as the third season of Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan's Monster anthology series, which started with Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story in 2022. Last year, Monster season 2, aka Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story, focused on the Menendez brothers who were accused of murdering their parents.

Monster: The Ed Gein Story lands on Netflix on October 3.