First trailer for Dexter prequel teases how a serial killer is made – and the show finally gets a release date

Dexter: Original Sin Streaming December 13 | First Look Teaser | Paramount+ with SHOWTIME - YouTube Watch On

The first teaser for Dexter: Original Sin is here – and the prequel series now has a release date, too.

The show, which will debut this December 13, stars Shadow and Bone's Patrick Gibson as a younger version of Dexter Morgan, while original Dexter actor Michael C. Hall returns to voice the character's inner monologue.

"I am a killer," he says as the 30-second teaser begins. "But I wasn't born this way, I was made. By my history, by the people around me, They say it takes a village to raise a killer."

We also get a brief glimpse of the show's other cast members, including Christian Slater as Dexter's father, along with Sarah Michelle Gellar, Patrick Dempsey, Molly Brown, James Martinez, Christina Milian, Alex Shimizu, and Reno Wilson. The show, which is still in production, will consist of 10 episodes.

Per the official synopsis, the show "follows Dexter as he transitions from student to avenging serial killer. When his bloodthirsty urges can’t be ignored any longer, Dexter must learn to channel his inner darkness. With the guidance of his father, Harry, he adopts a Code designed to help him find and kill people who deserve to be eliminated from society without getting on law enforcement’s radar. This is a particular challenge for young Dexter as he begins a forensics internship at the Miami Metro Police Department."

Dexter: Original Sin premieres on Paramount Plus on December 13. For more, check out our guide to the other best new TV shows still to come in 2024.