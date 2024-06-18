Doctor Who and Game of Thrones stars cast in one of the most highly-anticipated book adaptations

Game of Thrones' Jonathan Pryce and Doctor Who stars David Tennant and Naomi Ackie have joined The Thursday Murder Club, the movie adaptation of Richard Osman's best-selling crime novel.

And that's not all: Line of Duty's Daniel Mays and Killing Eve's Henry Lloyd-Hughes have also been added to the film's starry line up. The new additions will share the screen with existing cast members Celia Imrie, Ben Kingsley, Helen Mirren, and Pierce Brosnan, whose involvement was announced back in April.

Based on Osman's book, which was published in 2020 and has already spawned three sequels, the comedy-crime flick looks set to follow a bunch of pensioners living in a luxury retirement complex, who team up to solve the murder of a property developer. The group consists of ex-spy Elizabeth (Mirren), retired psychiatrist Ibrahim (Kingsley), former union activist Ron (Brosnan), and retired nurse Joyce (Imrie). Think Only Murders in the Building meets The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel, with a dash of Red thrown in for good measure...

Amblin and Netflix are behind the big screen take, with Harry Potter's Chris Columbus signed on to write and direct. Filming is scheduled to begin in late June. Columbus is also producing alongside Jennifer Todd, while Holly Bario, Jeb Brody, Eleanor Columbus, and Jo Burn are executive producing.

"There's some great names and some more names coming as well," Osman said this morning on his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment (via Deadline). "I think this is the greatest British cast assembled since the [Harry Potter] movies."

The Thursday Murder Club is awaiting a release date. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to the biggest movie release dates in 2024.