A classic Steve McQueen heist movie is getting a(nother) remake directed by Black Panther star

Michael B. Jordan is set to direct and star in a remake of classic heist movie The Thomas Crown Affair, Deadline reports.

Jordan will play Thomas Crown, a millionaire adrenaline junkie who orchestrates a bank heist out of boredom. Just when he thinks he's gotten away with it, he comes up against a skilled female insurance investigator, and Thomas may just have met his match – intellectually and romantically.

This will be the third version of the movie: the original, released in 1968, starred Steve McQueen and Faye Dunaway, while a 1999 remake saw Pierce Brosnan and Rene Russo take the lead. Moonstruck helmer Norman Jewison was in the director's chair in '68, while Predator director John McTiernan helmed the '90s version.

The Fall Guy screenwriter Drew Pearce penned the script, and this will be Jordan's sophomore feature on directorial duties – he made his debut with 2023's Creed 3, which he also starred in. No other casting information has been revealed for the latest iteration of The Thomas Crown Affair just yet, including who will play the female lead.

Next up for Jordan is a currently untitled vampire movie that will reunite him with Black Panther director Ryan Coogler. The film, set for release in March 2025, will co-star Da 5 Bloods' Delroy Lindo, SAS: Rogue Heroes' Jack O'Connell, Dickinson's Hailee Steinfeld, Loki's Wunmi Mosaku, and The Batman's Jayme Lawson.

The Thomas Crown Affair doesn't have a release date yet. While we wait for more updates, check out our guide to 2024's biggest movie release dates at a glance.