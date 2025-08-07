The Office spin-off The Paper gets first trailer, featuring Domhnall Gleeson's new editor-in-chief and a familiar face from Scranton

The Paper | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

The first trailer is here for The Paper, a new The Office spin-off, which introduces us to a new cast of workplace mockumentary characters – including Domhnall Gleeson's editor-in-chief and Sabrina Impacciatore's hapless reporter.

"Several years ago, a documentary team filmed the story of Dunder Mifflin," on-screen text reads as the teaser begins. "Now they've found a new subject." That subject would be The Toledo Truth Teller, a failing local newspaper based in Ohio.

"Enervate sells products made out of paper," says Tim Key's character, who appears to be some kind of manager at the company publishing The Truth Teller. "Toilet tissue, toilet seat protectors, and local newspapers. And that is in order of quality."

Gleeson plays Ned Sampson, the paper's optimistic new editor-in-chief, who's determined to turn things around "It sucks, but we're going to make it better," he says, even though his volunteer hacks are prone to sleeping on the job and only have tweeting and group chats as previous writing experience.

The cast also includes Melvin Gregg, Chelsea Frei, Ramona Young, Gbemisola Ikumelo, and Alex Edelman, as well as one familiar face from the Dunder Mifflin office: Oscar Nuñez's Oscar Martinez. Just how he ended up in Ohio has yet to be revealed, but he's not happy to be back in front of a documentary crew. "Not again," he sighs. "I'm not agreeing to any of this. I will make this unusable."

The Paper starts streaming on Peacock on September 4. For more on what to watch, check out our guide to the best new TV shows still to come in 2025.