The 32 greatest TV comedies you've forgotten about

Nothing hits the funny bone quite like a good, binge-able television comedy. But no matter how brilliant and hysterical a show might be, some shows just draw less attention than others. What might be some of the greatest TV comedies you've probably forgotten all about?

While the TV industry is littered with shows that came and went and died in obscurity, some shows deserve a second look. This is especially true for television comedies. The longform structure allows certain shows to evolve characters beyond their initial appearances. Imagine, if you will, a world where Leslie Knope of Parks & Recreation didn't enjoy the time to be the optimistic go-getter she'd famously become or the many characters in The Office to become a family, instead of bitterly sarcastic co-workers. Regrettably, some shows don't get that time. And even if some do, their profile mysteriously diminishes with age.

If you're looking for a new TV comedy and want something less universally renowned, you're in luck. Here are some of the greatest TV comedies you've probably forgotten all about.

32. Miracle Workers

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Arguably one of the best things Daniel Radcliffe did since the Harry Potter movies, Miracle Workers is a provocative supernatural sitcom that ran for four amazing seasons on TBS. Radcliffe stars as a low-level angel from heaven - whose job is to answer every prayer on Earth - while his boss, God (Steve Buscemi) completely checks out from his duties. Based on the short stories by writer/creator Simon Rich (also behind the underrated and creatively dynamic comedy Man Seeking Woman), Miracle Workers evolved into an anthology show with each season "rebooting" the premise to take place in different settings, from the Dark Ages to the post-apocalypse.

31. Review

(Image credit: Viacom CBS)

Essentially an American remake of an Australian show, Review is a mockumentary-style series that aired on Comedy Central where Andy Daly played "professional critic" Forrest MacNeil, who reviews life experiences like going to prom, being racist, running from the law, and leading cults. The brilliance of the show is not just lampooning the kind of academic formalism typically found in reviews, but the surreal ways that Forrest's life comes undone by going through these experiences. The show's third and final season, which was made up of just three episodes, won critical acclaim for its bleak sense of humor and profound grasp of humanity.

30. Better Off Ted

(Image credit: 20th Television)

Better Off Ted was far from the first show to satirize the workplace, but it's genuinely one of the best to do so. Created by Victor Fresco, Better Off Ted stars Jay Harrington as Ted Crisp, the likable head of research and development at the stereotypically evil megacorporation Veridian Dynamics. The show's main source of comedy is found in the juxtaposition of Ted's genial personality and selflessness with his company's sinister nature, a clever commentary on corporate ethics (or lack thereof). While the show earned critical acclaim, it was never a ratings hit and was always on the chopping block at NBC during its woefully short two seasons.

29. Last Man on Earth

(Image credit: 20th Television)

The post-apocalypse could be disastrous - or it could be a blast. That's the playful conceit behind Last Man on Earth, where Will Forte plays Phil Miller, the so-called "last man on Earth" after a virus wipes out most of humanity. But Phil's peaceful solitude is disrupted by the existence of other survivors, played by actors like Kristen Schaal, January Jones, Mel Rodriguez, Cleopatra Coleman, Jason Sudeikis, and Kenneth Choi. While Last Man on Earth debuted as a midseason replacement on Fox in 2015, it wound up being a critical hit that lasted four seasons; a fifth season would have wrapped up the cliffhanger story, but the show was canceled just after the Season 4 finale aired. The show's combination of dark humor and heartfelt tenderness in an unusual setting made it one of the most original comedies of the late 2010s.

Sign up for the Total Film Newsletter Bringing all the latest movie news, features, and reviews to your inbox Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

28. Enlisted

(Image credit: 20th Television)

Ten-hut! While most movies and TV shows about the military are usually deadly serious dramas, Kevin Biegel's uproarious comedy Enlisted showed how funny life can be in the barracks. While it ran for only 13 episodes on Fox in early 2014, Enlisted won over a small, dedicated audience who were drawn into the show's amusing story about three brothers serving in the same unit in the U.S. Army. (The brothers are played by Geoff Stults, Chris Lowell, and Parker Young.) Though Enlisted suffered a premature honorable discharge, the show is still remembered years later for its warmth, humor, and camaraderie among its colorful characters.

27. Norsemen/Vikingane

(Image credit: Netflix)

The spirit of Mel Brooks comes alive again in the international hit comedy Norsemen, an anachronistic sitcom set in 790s Norway. A slice-of-life look at the daily lives of the Vikings, Norsemen challenges its ensemble of axe-wielding conquerors in hilarious situations to subtly explore modern day problems like women's rights, sexuality, and mental health. Notably, the show filmed simultaneously in both Norwegian and English, with the English-language version made available on Netflix under the title "Norsemen." (Perhaps to avoid confusion with the more serious drama, Vikings.) While it boasts production value that could rival any other period epic, it has cutting humor that really splits your slides.

26. Wellington Paranormal

(Image credit: HBO Max)

Just a year before What We Do in the Shadows (the TV show) made it big on FX, there was Wellington Paranormal, which lasted for four seasons. Set in the same universe as What We Do in the Shadows (the original 2014 movie), Wellington Paranormal is a mockumentary that follows two police officers in New Zealand who investigate paranormal cases involving demons, ghosts, aliens, werewolves, and everything in between. While its American cousin What We Do in the Shadows is a bigger commercial success and enjoys a higher profile, Wellington Paranormal held its own with distinct Kiwi-flavored comedy against its supernatural situations.

25. You're the Worst

(Image credit: 20th Television)

An "anti-romantic comedy," You're the Worst follows a caustic couple - aspiring writer Jimmy (Chris Geere) and PR executive Gretchen (Aya Cash) - whose self-destructive habits and abrasive personalities get in the way of their attempts at having a healthy relationship. During its five-season run on FX, You're the Worst was lauded for its dark but honest portrayal of modern relationships, including the importance of maintaining platonic friendships. Actors Desmin Borges and Kether Donohue appear in supporting roles as the couple's best friends, who are often the ones victimized in their friends' warpaths. Too decorated to be considered underrated and too lengthy to be deemed prematurely cut short, You're the Worst is a show that got precisely the amount of flowers it deserved during its run, but probably could use some more as the years leave it further in the rearview.

24. Rutherford Falls

(Image credit: Peacock)

Hilarious, intelligent, and deeply empathetic, Rutherford Falls subverts all preconceived notions of small town living. The series follows Nathan Rutherford (Ed Helms), a man who works to preserve his family's important, albeit spotty legacy in their namesake New York town. Nathan is supported by his lifelong best friend Reagan, played by Jana Schmieding, herself someone seeking to preserve the history of her local Native American tribe. Created by Helms, Michael Schur, and Sierra Teller Ornelas, and featuring one of the largest collections of Native writers ever for an American series, Rutherford Falls succeeded on its balance of humor and socio-political commentary, especially with regards to the endurance of America's Native communities. The criminally overlooked comedy ran for two seasons on Peacock before it was canceled, but remains one of the best shows to surface in the pandemic era.

23. Sprung

(Image credit: Amazon Studios)

Taking on the challenges of post-incarceration with a light heart, Greg Garcia's Sprung follows convicted criminal Jack (Garrett Dillahunt) who is abruptly released from prison due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With nowhere to go, Jack takes up with his former cellmate Rooster (Philip Garcia) and his mom Barb (Martha Plimpton), where he navigates the challenge of starting all over with his second chance. Charming, hysterical, and surprisingly delicate with considerations to its very serious subject matter, Sprung was a worthwhile little gem that was woefully overlooked when it hit Amazon's Freevee in 2022. With just nine episodes making up its one and only season, Sprung is an easy way to lock down a rainy weekend.

22. Wonderfalls

(Image credit: 20th Television)

Bryan Fuller is synonymous with cult TV shows, his fingerprints being all over classics like Pushing Daisies and Hannibal. But in 2004, Fuller - along with Todd Holland - released the very short-lived and overlooked TV comedy Wonderfalls. Set in and around a Niagara Falls gift shop, the show follows Jaye (Caroline Dhavernas), a cynical Brown University graduate who is stuck working as a sales clerk. Mysteriously, Jaye starts hearing voices coming from the gift shop's animal decorations - these voices pressure her into doing things that end with miraculous outcomes. In its short 13-episode run, Wonderfalls provided an early look at Fuller's signature balance of snappy humor with fantastical elements.

21. Chewing Gum

(Image credit: All3Media)

Created by and starring Michaela Coel, Chewing Gum tells the story of Tracey Gordon, a sheltered and religious young woman who tries to finally grow into her modern adulthood. Celebrated for its candid humor, provocative topics (including race, religion, and sexuality), and Coel as its lead performer, Chewing Gum was a burst of new flavor to the tired sitcom format and has since been regarded as one of the finest British TV comedies of the 2010s. Coel achieved more fame in 2020 through her universally praised semi-autobiographical series I May Destroy You, which was loosely about her own traumatic assault during the production of Chewing Gum.

20. LA to Vegas

(Image credit: 20th Television)

What happens in Vegas… goes back to LA. In this workplace comedy set at a budget airline, the hilarious lives of those who fly the daily flight between Los Angeles and Las Vegas (average flight time: one hour) are explored in this short-lived half-hour sitcom that aired on Fox in 2018. Refreshingly lewd and crude in an era when TV comedies were skewing more towards wholesome sensibilities, LA to Vegas sadly never took off during its fast-paced run of just 13 episodes. Still, LA to Vegas still has lots of laughs to offer from its unusual setting and cartoonish characters. Buckle in, because you're about to get high.

19. Avenue 5

(Image credit: HBO)

While it failed to compete against bigger hits like The Orville and Space Force, HBO's Avenue 5, created by Armando Iannucci, still won over some wayward sci-fi obsessives looking for a laugh. Hugh Laurie stars as the captain of a luxury space cruise ship that goes dangerously off course; Laurie's Captain Clark subsequently tries to maintain order over a dysfunctional crew and panicked passengers. Along with supporting actors like Josh Gad and Zach Woods, Avenue 5 is yet another subversive sitcom that uses humor to interrogate bigger ideas like corporate responsibility and human behavior.

18. Tacoma FD

(Image credit: truTV)

After years of delivering comedy classics like Super Troopers and Beerfest, the Broken Lizard crew finally made their way to television with the totally underrated workplace comedy Tacoma FD. Set at the fire department of Tacoma, Washington - a region that gets very few fires due to its rainy climate - the city's restless firefighters find their own ways to amuse themselves. Combining slapstick humor and heartfelt camaraderie, which Broken Lizard is maybe best known for (honestly, Tacoma FD is basically just Super Troopers with firefighters), Tacoma FD was ablaze in its four season run on truTV, which ended in February 2024.

17. Vice Principals

(Image credit: HBO)

Towards the end of the 2010s, HBO found a new specialty in dark comedies like Veep, Succession, Hacks, Barry, Search Party, and oh so many more. For two seasons between 2016 and 2017, there was Vice Principals, which by all accounts remains underrated despite its sworn legion of fans. Danny McBride and Walton Goggins play two vice principals embroiled in a bitter rivalry to become the main principal of their sleepy town's high school. Hilarious in how both men resort to cringe-worthy depths to get what they ultimately desire, Vice Principals gets high marks for just how low desperate people are willing to go.

16. Wilfred

(Image credit: FX Networks)

A remake of an Australian series, Wilfred stars Elijah Wood as a depressed former lawyer who is the only one who sees his beautiful neighbor's dog as a rude man in a dog costume. (Jason Gann reprises his role of Wilfred, originating from the Australian version.) Unexpectedly, Wilfred may be exactly the friend that Wood's Ryan needs to get his life back on track; that is, if he could see through Wilfred's morally questionable advice. A comic exploration into mental health and the importance of companionship, Wilfred - which ran for four seasons on FX for 49 episodes - masterfully blended vulgar humor with imaginative surrealism. It was basically Mike Judge in a Haruki Murakami suit, if you will.

15. Ugly Americans

(Image credit: Viacom CBS)

With its sharp satire on the hellscape that is American living and a headbanger of a theme song ("Amerika" by German metal group Rammstein), Ugly Americans takes place in an alternate New York City where humans coexist with monsters. Matt Oberg lends his voice as Mark, a social worker who works for the fictional Department of Integration - a government group that helps monsters integrate in human society. Between its fantastical worldbuilding, its byzantine bureaucracy (think Terry Gilliam's Brazil, or Marvel Studios' Loki) and hilarious realization of the modern workplace as limbo, Ugly Americans was too beautifully grotesque to last too long. The show ran for two seasons, at 31 total episodes, on Comedy Central between 2010 and 2012.

14. A.P. Bio

(Image credit: Universal Television)

What if Dennis from It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia was a high school teacher? Terrifying as that is to think about, it was also a real show. A.P. Bio, an NBC (and later Peacock) sitcom produced by Seth Meyers and Lorne Michaels, starred Glenn Howerton as a former Harvard philosophy professor who returns to his Ohio hometown to teach high school biology. Deliriously hysterical, A.P. Bio was often deemed an "under-the-radar" series by critics during its four seasons; the show was canceled in December 2021, totaling 42 episodes.

13. Maude

(Image credit: Sony Pictures Television)

The Golden Girls is a beloved sitcom today, but anyone who claims to be a fan should know about Maude. The groundbreaking sitcom, a spin-off of the legendary All in the Family, starred Bea Arthur as an outspoken, liberal housewife in her fourth marriage; though she holds steadfast principles of equality and civil rights, her domineering personality often rubs folks the wrong way. In addition to the show's willingness to wrestle directly with political subject matter, Maude was also a creative playhouse, with experimental episodes containing two, sometimes even just one character. A few years after Maude went off the air in 1978, Arthur reunited with co-star Rue McClanahan on The Golden Girls, which premiered in 1985. The popularity of The Golden Girls has greatly eclipsed the profile of Maude, but the show deserves its flowers as one of the greatest sitcoms ever made.

12. Raising Hope

(Image credit: 20th Television)

After impregnating a serial killer who goes on death row, aimless twenty-something Jimmy (Lucas Neff) lives to raise his newborn daughter Hope with the help of his quirky and dysfunctional family, including chain-smoking mother (Martha Plimpton) and abrasive father (Garret Dillahunt). Legendary comic actress Cloris Leachman also stars as Jimmy's senile grandmother. In this hilarious and sometimes moving series from Greg Garcia, the strength of family - however unusual they may be - is put through the wringer, to say that even when things look bleak, you can always depend on family to have your back. While Raising Hope enjoyed several Emmy nominations during its 2010-2014 run, it was never a major ratings hit and always considered one of TV's best open secrets.

11. Home Economics

(Image credit: ABC Signature)

In an era when it seemed like the best TV comedies were exclusively on streaming services, ABC put out Home Economics to prove that good old-fashioned broadcast sitcoms still have the juice. Topher Grace, Caitlin McGee, and Jimmy Tatro play three adult siblings, all married or divorced with kids, in varying stages of socio-economic status. The show simply charts their lives as they deal with raising their children while learning to grow old themselves. Home Economics didn't seek to reinvent the proverbial wheel, but it drew a loyal fanbase won over by the show's laid-back atmosphere and wholesome storytelling. Two years after its premiere in 2021, ABC canceled the show.

10. Powerless

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

At the height of superhero pop culture supremacy, Powerless sought new dimensions between the panels. Set in the DC Universe, Powerless starred Vanessa Hudgens as the head of R&D at Wayne Security - yes, a subdivision of Wayne Enterprises, owned by a certain Bruce Wayne - which creates inventions to help people deal with the collateral damage of superhero battles. The original pilot of Powerless, which had a different premise involving superhero insurance, was screened at San Diego Comic-Con 2016 to an enthusiastic audience. For unknown reasons, the show was completely retooled before its fall premiere on ABC; the show still drew positive reviews, albeit with comparisons to Better Off Ted. Powerless was canceled after one season, but it has the distinction of featuring Batman star Adam West in his last live-action appearance, in a guest role capacity, before he died in 2017.

9. Still Standing

(Image credit: 20th Television)

If you saw Game of Thrones and thought, "Robert Baratheon looks familiar," you might have seen Still Standing. Airing on CBS from 2002 to 2006, Still Standing starred Mark Addy (who played King Robert in the HBO epic) as blue-collar dad Bill raising his three children with his wife Judy (Jamie Gertz) in Chicago. The show's humor was surprisingly biting, with Bill and Judy being sarcastic parents unafraid of telling their kids off as tough love. Other times the show had fun with how immature Bill and Judy were, and usually outsmarted by their booksmart eldest son. While it was overlooked during its initial broadcast run and eclipsed by other "oaf dad/attractive wife" shows like The King of Queens, the series brought a fresh spin on tried and true family sitcom conventions, plus genuine moments about growing up.

8. I'm Sorry

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Discovery)

Created by writer and star Andrea Savage, I'm Sorry features Savage as a fictionalized version of herself playing a comedian in Los Angeles navigating the realities of motherhood and marriage while pursuing a career. Compared by critics to Larry David's Curb Your Enthusiasm, I'm Sorry was hailed for its candid takes on modern living and Savage as its charismatic leading woman. The show ran for only two seasons on TruTV; a third season was scheduled to produce and air in 2020, but the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic forced TruTV to renege on the renewal.

7. Enlightened

(Image credit: HBO)

In a typical case of a prestige cable series drawing critical acclaim but low ratings, Enlightened was an HBO dramedy starring Laura Dern, who co-created the show with writer Mike White. Dern plays a high-powered executive who seeks to rebuild her personal and professional lives after a nervous breakdown Luke Wilson co-stars as Dern's ex-husband, while Diane Ladd plays her mother. Despite its reputation as a critical darling, the show simply didn't attract enough viewers and was canceled by HBO after just two seasons in 2013.

6. The Resort

(Image credit: Peacock)

In The Resort, which ran for only one season on Peacock, Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper co-star as a married couple trying to enjoy their tenth anniversary at a luxe Mexican resort. While they harbor anxieties about their future together, they are soon drawn into a missing persons case dating back 15 years prior. While teeming with darkness and mystery, The Resort never fails to deliver laughs, especially from a reliably sharp Milioti as the series' main character. Drowned out by other genre hybrid streaming shows just like it, The Resort still deserves more check-ins from wandering binge-watchers.

The Resort 3.1/10 Watch at Hulu

5. Reboot

(Image credit: Hulu)

Serving as meta-commentary on the uninspired state of Hollywood, Hulu's woefully short-lived sitcom Reboot followed the cast of a 2000s sitcom who reunited for a streaming-era revival series. The problem is that the show's cast, played by Keegan-Michael Key, Judy Greer, and Johnny Knoxville, still have lingering personal issues from decades earlier. Hailed by critics for its unflinching satire of Hollywood and the problems that arise in getting gangs back together, Reboot had plenty more to offer than its painfully short eight-episode run allowed.

4. Mixology

(Image credit: ABC Studios)

While its premise would have been stretched way thin had it got more than its one season, Mixology deserves a toast for trying. Airing for just 13 episodes on ABC, Mixology followed an ensemble group of five men and five women who mingle for one night at a trendy Manhattan bar, aptly called "Mix." While Mixology reeked of a glossy atmosphere populated with two-dimensional characters ripped out of a fashion magazine, Mixology replicates the experience of one fateful night where you feel like your life is about to change forever.

3. Episodes

(Image credit: Showtime Networks)

Spanning five seasons that aired sporadically between 2011 and 2017, Episodes made use of leading man Matt LeBlanc playing a fictionalized version of himself, a former sitcom star navigating fatherhood while maintaining his Hollywood career. While a lot of comedies spoof the television industry, Episodes stood above the rest thanks to LeBlanc's self-deprecating characterization that just barely grazes the fourth wall. Despite the show's acclaim, Episodes remain overshadowed by reruns of Friends.

2. On Becoming a God in Central Florida

(Image credit: Showtime Networks)

While critics were quick to buy what Kirsten Dunst was selling, her Showtime comedy On Becoming a God in Central Florida lost its profile amid the disruptive COVID-19 pandemic. Lasting just 10 episodes in 2019, the series followed a determined woman (Dunst) looking to dismantle the multi-billion dollar pyramid scheme that ruined her family. Set in 1990s Florida, the show was celebrated for its period design, sharp social commentary, and Dunst as a formidable female lead. Plans for a second season were axed amid the COVID-19 pandemic, and in the years afterward people have bizarrely forgotten all about the show. But On Becoming a God in Central Florida deserves salvation in a second look.

1. Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place

(Image credit: 20th Television)

Anyone who watched Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place must have known that Ryan Reynolds would be huge. Broadcast on ABC in 1998 and lasting until its cancellation in 2001, Two Guys, a Girl, and a Pizza Place starred Ryan Reynolds, along with Richard Ruccolo and Traylor Howard as co-stars, as college friends who grow into real young adulthood while the two guys work at a Boston pizza parlor. (When the characters quit their jobs after Season 2, the show's title was simplified to "Two Guys and a Girl.") Despite the show's delectable sense of humor, cast chemistry, and some deliriously chaotic Halloween episodes, Two Guys and a Girl never drew the same viewership numbers as its contemporaries like Friends, Frasier, and more. Still, the show is best remembered for launching the careers of Ryan Reynolds and Nathan Fillion (who joined the show in its second season). In a just world, we'd enjoy another slice.