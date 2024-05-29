New The Bear season 3 trailer reaches a fever pitch as Jeremy Allen White clamors for a Michelin star

A new trailer for The Bear season 3 has arrived – and Carmy is turning up the heat.

In the brief clip, which can be viewed below, The Bear is on its way to becoming the dreamy fine dining establishment that Carmy and Mikey always knew they could open...but it's not without its, uh, rather extreme ups and downs. There's screaming and fighting and glasses breaking, but this time around there's also a piñata – which Richie, for some reason, thinks is the perfect birthday surprise for Carmy. Plus, Carmy asks Syd to sign a contract that allows them to push each other – which is one of the things listed on his "non-negotiables" for the new restaurant. Definitely doesn't sound dysfunctional or anything.

Per the official synopsis, "Their quest for culinary excellence will propel the crew to new levels and stress the bonds that hold the restaurant together. As the team grows in size, each member will strive to reach a greater level of service within their role. In the restaurant industry, you’re never on solid ground, and with that ever-changing landscape comes new challenges and opportunities. Our chefs have learned that every second counts, but this season we’ll find out if they have what it takes to make it to tomorrow."

The Bear season 3 is set to hit Hulu in the US and Disney Plus in the UK on June 27. The show has reportedly been quietly renewed for season 4. For more, check out our list of the best new TV shows coming your way in 2024 and beyond.