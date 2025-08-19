Ed Helms recalls seven-day working weeks while simultaneously filming The Office and The Hangover: "I was drinking six Red Bulls a day or something to get through it"

Ed Helms recalled the busiest time of his career while starring in both The Hangover trilogy and NBC's hit series The Office – working seven days a week, flying between Los Angeles and Las Vegas, and surviving on energy drinks.

The actor played Stuart Price in Todd Phillips' highly successful films, released between 2009 and 2013. Simultaneously, Helms joined The Office as Andy Bernard in season 3 (2006-2007), and stayed as a regular character at Dunder Mifflin until the end of the show in season 9 (2012-2013).

"I worked seven days a week," Helms said during the latest episode of the MeSsy podcast, hosted by Christina Applegate and Jamie-Lynn Sigler. According to the actor, both Phillips and The Office showrunner Greg Daniels were "gracious" enough to work around his schedule.

"Because I was cross-boarded on The Office, they were extremely full days of production. And then on The Hangover, Bradley [Cooper] and Zach [Galifianakis] and I are in literally every scene. Like, there's no scene without all three of us," he added.

As Helms revealed, the film involved a lot of night shoots, which meant some weeks he would finish his Hangover scenes in Las Vegas at 4:30 a.m. and immediately fly back to Los Angeles to start filming The Office two hours later.

"It was completely and totally insane. I was drinking, like, you know, six Red Bulls a day or something to get through it," he remembered.

Despite the grueling work, being part of the two extremely beloved productions was the "greatest" experience for Helms. "I honestly loved every second of it. I just felt so psyched to be a part of these things that were so cool and so fun," he said.

The last time we saw the actor on screen was in Netflix's 2023 family comedy Family Switch alongside Jennifer Garner and Wednesday star Emma Myers.

Helms is now set to star in the upcoming hockey movie Smudge the Blades from writer-director Cody Lightning, as announced earlier this year.

