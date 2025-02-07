Cobra Kai stars talk fan theories and share the incredible prank one Karate Kid legacy actor pulled off on set: "I believed him pretty much the whole season"

Cobra Kai star Mary Mouser admits to reading fan theories - and one led to an onset prank involving Peyton List and one of the franchise's legacy actors.

"I entertain myself a lot and then I end up telling [the cast] about this stuff and they all just sit there and go, okay. But I'm like, did you guys see that?" Mouser tells GamesRadar+. "I feel like the most fan theories that came out were when we were doing the season four tournament. There were a lot of theories to like what people, who people thought was gonna win, who was fighting for what dojo to what degree. And I think the most fun part for sure is when they get it almost right. When they get it almost right. They do it a lot with Tory's dad."

In the series, which takes place in the Karate Kid universe, Mouser plays Sam LaRusso, the daughter of Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio) and his wife Amanda (Courtney Henggeler). List plays Tory, who, follows a similar arc to Johnny Lawrence and becomes corrupted by Kreese - the sensei who negatively influences and effectively traumatizes Johnny in The Karate Kid 2. It's ultimately Terry Silver, the antagonist of The Karate Kid 3 who also becomes a sensei at Cobra Kai, who makes Tory feel used and unintentionally pushes her to leave the dojo and join Miyagi-Do with Sam.

"Yeah, they pranked me on set," List reveals. "Thomas, who plays Terry Silver, he told me, oh yeah, 'They're writing it that I'm your father [in season four]. And so I believed him for pretty much that whole season. I thought that was really farfetched, but Thomas Ian Griffith is] so believable when he commits to a bit - he’s so genuine."

