Jamie Lee Curtis calls out "harsh" Freakier Friday review: "SOME people love it"

Freakier Friday star Jamie Lee Curtis has called out a "harsh" negative review of the new sequel.

"Freakier Friday is humiliating to everyone involved," reads the headline of Time Magazine's review of the movie, which the publication shared on Instagram. "No one, as far as we know, actually asked Disney for a sequel to 2003’s buoyant, surprisingly unsyrupy generation-gap comedy Freaky Friday," the post continues.

"SEEMS a TAD HARSH," Curtis commented. "SOME people LOVE it. Me being one."

Curtis reprises her role as Tess Coleman in the movie, a therapist and the mother of Lindsey Lohan's Anna. In the original film, the pair, who have a difficult relationship, swap bodies after reading a cryptic fortune cookie message and can only revert back to normal once they act selflessly towards each other.

In the sequel, over 20 years have passed and Anna is no longer a rebellious teenager. In fact, she has her own rebellious daughter, Harper (Julia Butters) and a soon-to-be-step-daughter, Harper's rival classmate Lily (Sophia Hammons).

With the new, younger generation adamant that their families shouldn't merge and Tess and Anna struggling to see their point of view, the Coleman family finds themselves in a four-way body swap.

In general, the movie has been pretty well-received. It has a critics' score of 73% on Rotten Tomatoes, based on 166 reviews, and an audience score of 93%. The cast also includes Manny Jacinto, Chad Michael Murray, and Maitreyi Ramakrishnan.

Freakier Friday is out now in theaters. For more, fill out your watchlist with our picks of the best upcoming movies still to come in 2025.