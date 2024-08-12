The ghost with the most returns in these exclusive new images from Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

After Blade Runner 2049 and Top Gun: Maverick proved that belated sequels could be special enough to escape the voluminous shadows of their classic originals, we’ve this year already had Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F and Twisters. And Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is set to end a year of lega-sequels on a high.

Set 36 years after Tim Burton’s iconic 1988 original, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice sees the Deetz family return to Winter River following a family tragedy, and things only get worse when a portal to the Afterlife is activated. A rejuvenated Burton is back in the director’s chair, and he’s not the only one returning: who else could set the juice loose quite like Michael Keaton, who once more dons the striped suit and fright wig, while Winona Ryder is back as Lydia Deetz, and Catherine O’Hara’s again plays her mom, Delia. Meanwhile, the likes of Willem Dafoe, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux play all-new characters, and stealing the show is Wednesday star Jenna Ortega as Lydia’s beautifully weirdo daughter Astrid, who uncorks bonkers bedlam.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice is on the cover on Total Film magazine (on sale 15 August), and inside there’s an access-all-areas making of feature, including new interviews with Burton and all of the starry cast members mentioned above. Here (and above) you can take a peek at some exclusive new images from the upcoming issue, featuring the wide-eyed cast.

(Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros.)

(Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros.)

(Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros.)

(Image credit: Parisa Taghizadeh/Warner Bros.)

Inside the issue, Burton tells us all about how he rediscovered his mojo by choosing to make BB fast and energetic, insisting on practical effects over CGI. This is imaginative DIY filmmaking on a major scale. Meanwhile, Ryder looks back on her time on set of the original and stresses how Beetlejuice was the one movie in her career she always wanted to return to, and Keaton discusses the thrill of resurrecting the character that he considers to be both his favourite and most iconic – some claim from the man who was Burton’s Batman.

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice opens in cinemas on 6 September. For much more on the film, don’t miss the new issue of Total Films when it hits shelves and digital newsstands on Thursday 15 August. Check out the covers below.

(Image credit: Martin Schoeller/Total Film/Cover Art Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

(Image credit: Martin Schoeller/Total Film/Cover Art Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)

