As Happy Gilmore 2 hits Netflix, one WWE superstar shares her disappointment at the "majority" of her "funny scenes" getting cut: "I was really bummed and devastated"

Happy Gilmore 2, a follow-up to the Adam Sandler original, is now streaming on Netflix – but one WWE star has shared her disappointment at her scenes being cut.

"The characters that I had to work with, a majority of our funny scenes got taken out," Bella shared on the Nikki & Brie Show (H/T Wrestling News).

"Inside, I was really bummed and devastated," Bella said of her reaction. "My heart sank… I was sad, you know? I almost wish I knew. Especially because I did media right before that and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh, and this character and Medusa,' like you don't even end up knowing my name."

She added: "But I get, when I’m watching the whole thing, for 20 minutes to be taken out and to keep the heart of Happy Gilmore, it had to happen."

Happy Gilmore 2 picks up 29 years after the first movie, and it sees Happy return to golf from retirement so he can pay for ballet school for his daughter. Along with Sandler, the cast includes Julie Bowen, Benny Safdie, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, and Sunny Sandler.

"We had a painful change. Carl Weathers had a massive part," Sandler has previously revealed of the late acting legend. "I would talk to Carl, and we were excited, and then Carl passed away. We had to rewrite a lot of the stuff, and even what the story was. We made a lot of nice references to how great Chubbs was in the movie. That was the biggest change."

