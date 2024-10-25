Netflix confirms more Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is on the way, as it unveils first look at season 2

Netflix has confirmed that more Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is officially on the way. Fans were confident there would be, given that the series had reportedly been given a two-season order back in 2023, but nothing's set in stone in the world of streaming these days.

They can definitely relax now, though, as not only do we have a synopsis for the new batch of episodes, the platform has unveiled a first look at them, too. Check it out above.

"When adventurer Lara Croft discovers a trail of stolen African Orisha masks, she joins forces with her best friend Sam to retrieve the precious artifacts," reads the logline. "Lara's thrilling new adventure takes her around the globe as she delves deeper into the hidden secrets of Orisha history, dodges the machinations of a dangerous and enigmatic billionaire who wants the masks for herself, while discovering these relics contain dark secrets and a power that defies logic. Power that may, in fact, be divine."

Sam (voiced by The Boys' Karen Fukuhara) was briefly seen in a flashback in the opener of The Legend of Lara Croft season 1, and namedropped throughout. In the finale, Lara (Hayley Atwell), suspicious that her former bestie is in trouble, breaks into her pal's apartment and discovers that she's missing. So her playing a key role in season 2 is hardly surprising...

Prior to the anime premiering on October 10, GamesRadar+ ventured into spoiler territory with showrunner Tasha Huo, who confessed to being a "huge" fan of Sam's from the video games and comic books. "I'm excited to potentially jump into that story with season 2. I sort of view each season as being a new lesson Lara needs to learn to become the woman [we know from those early iterations]," she explained.

"So whatever season 2 throws at her, it's going to be a new challenge to further her development away from the grief-stricken, vulnerable Lara from the 'Survivor' series and into this confident, witty woman from the '90s."

Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft is streaming now.