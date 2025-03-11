My Hero Academia prequel series lands streaming date and brand new trailer, and it looks just as action packed as the original show

The My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer is here!

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes trailer
(Image credit: Toho Co.)

New My Hero Academia prequel show My Hero Academia: Vigilantes has just got a brand new trailer and release date, giving us a sneak peek at the events taking place before one of the most popular anime series.

The trailer for the upcoming anime, which has been unveiled by Toho Co., introduces us to the show’s group of wayward superheroes ready to break the law for the good of the city. The clip also includes the show’s theme song titled ‘Kekka Orai’ performed by Japanese musician Kocchi no Kento. Check out the clip below.

TVアニメ『ヴィジランテ -僕のヒーローアカデミア ILLEGALS-』本PV｜OPテーマ こっちのけんと「けっかおーらい」｜2025年4月7日より放送開始！ - YouTube TVアニメ『ヴィジランテ -僕のヒーローアカデミア ILLEGALS-』本PV｜OPテーマ こっちのけんと「けっかおーらい」｜2025年4月7日より放送開始！ - YouTube
Watch On

The new series premieres on Monday, April 7, on Crunchyroll worldwide (excluding Asia) with new episodes premiering weekly. The good news is that international fans won't have to feel left out as the episodes will drop on the site the same day as they show in Japan.

Based on the original manga created by Kohei Horikoshi, Vigilantes takes place before we meet aspiring super hero Izuku in the original show. The series is directed by JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Stardust Crusaders’s Kenichi Suzuki, and written by My Hero Academia’s Yosuke Kuroda.

The official logline for My Hero Academia: Vigilantes reads: "Koichi Haimawari is a dull college student who aspires to be a hero but has given up on his dream. Although 80% of the world’s population has superhuman powers called Quirks, few are chosen to become heroes and protect people. Everything changes for Koichi when he and Pop☆Step are saved by the vigilante Knuckleduster and get recruited to become vigilantes themselves!"

The new series leaves anime fans spoilt for choice as the original My Hero Academia is still ongoing too, with its eighth and final season releasing later this year. My Hero Academia season 8 is expected to adapt the remainder of the Final War arc and the Epilogue arc from Horikoshi’s works. However, we are still waiting on an official synopsis for the season.

My Hero Academia: Vigilantes lands on Crunchyroll on April 7. For more, check out our list of the best anime, or keep up with new anime heading your way this year.

Megan Garside
I am an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering TV and film for SFX and Total Film online.  

