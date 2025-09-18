From Dragon Ball Z to Demon Slayer, anime fans are sharing the series that turned them into anime fans

It's no secret that anime is blowing up big time right now, with the release of Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle breaking Japanese box office records and taking the US by storm, too.

On Reddit, fans are discussing the titles that first got them into anime, and the titles that are popping up are no surprise at all.

"Everyone has that first anime that completely hooked them and opened the door to the whole world of anime. For me, it was Death Note: the tension, the mind games, and the unique story just pulled me in and I couldn't stop watching," shares one person, kicking off the conversation.

Unsurprisingly, Death Note comes up multiple times in the replies, too, along with heavy hitters like Demon Slayer, Dragon Ball Z, and, of course, Pokémon.

But, other names that pop up also include Naruto, Kill la Kill, One Piece, Attack on Titan, Evangelion, Sword Art Online, and Your Name.

Naturally, these are some of the best anime out there, so it's no surprise that they hooked viewers for life.

Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle is still in theaters, and its ongoing success is proving that anime is becoming increasingly mainstream.

Our own four-star Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle review verdict reads: "Despite a frustrating structure, Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle storms past Mugen Train to become the series' gold standard – all thanks to another animation masterclass by Ufotable and a gripping, peril-filled story simmering with personal resentment and touching backstories."

If you're up to date on Infinity Castle, fill out your watchlist with our guide to the most exciting new anime worth getting on your radar.