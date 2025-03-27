Devil May Cry release schedule – what time does the anime arrive on Netflix?
Netflix's Devil May Cry promises to be one of the best animated shows of the year, so here's the complete release schedule
Not keen on hunting demons in video games, Dante's jumping back over to TV to clear out the forces of evil, with Netflix's Devil May Cry just about to kick off. Hailing from Castlevania showrunner Adi Shankar, it's looking like one of the best new TV shows of the year.
Netflix doesn't always make predicting its releases easy. Some are weekly, some are split into parts, some come all at once. To save you periodically checking your dash, we can tell you the complete schedule for Devil May Cry.
This includes all episodes, how many there are, and the exact time they'll be available. All you need to worry about is your knowledge of the franchise's lore. Playing the games, made by Konami, isn't necessary, but it won't hurt to have a working knowledge.
All the same, scroll down for the Devil May Cry release date and time. To help kill the remaining time until Rebellion is slashing victims, check out the best shows on Netflix and the best anime on Netflix.
Devil May Cry release date: what time is the show on Netflix?
Devil May Cry will arrive on Netflix on April 3, 2025. Keeping with the service’s usual schedule, episodes should go live in the US at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern. UK subscribers will need to be early birds to catch it at the same time, since it’ll be available at 8:00 AM GMT.
You can find out about other regions through this hand time zone converter.
Devil May Cry release schedule: when are new episodes out?
All episodes of Devil May Cry are dropping at the time on April 3, 2025. There'll be no waiting around for your next dose of Dante and Ebony and Ivory.
Of course, that makes the Devil May Cry release schedule very simple indeed:
- Devil May Cry episode 1: April 3, 2025
- Devil May Cry episode 2: April 3, 2025
- Devil May Cry episode 3: April 3, 2025
- Devil May Cry episode 4: April 3, 2025
- Devil May Cry episode 5: April 3, 2025
- Devil May Cry episode 6: April 3, 2025
- Devil May Cry episode 7: April 3, 2025
- Devil May Cry episode 8: April 3, 2025
Where can I watch Devil May Cry?
Devil May Cry is exclusively available on Netflix, so you need to be subscribed to enjoy the show.
It’s another in the streaming giant’s growing roster of animated video game adaptations, joining Arcane, Castlevania, Captain Laserhawk, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and more.
How many episodes of Devil May Cry are there?
Devil May Cry has eight episodes. This has become a standard amount for animated series on Netflix, following Tomb Raider and Castlevania: Nocturne.
Stay up to date on the new anime coming our way with our guides to One-Punch Man season 3 and Frieren season 2.
