Devil May Cry release schedule – what time does the anime arrive on Netflix?

Devil May Cry will arrive on Netflix on April 3, 2025. Keeping with the service’s usual schedule, episodes should go live in the US at midnight Pacific/3:00 AM Eastern. UK subscribers will need to be early birds to catch it at the same time, since it’ll be available at 8:00 AM GMT.

Devil May Cry release schedule: when are new episodes out?

All episodes of Devil May Cry are dropping at the time on April 3, 2025. There'll be no waiting around for your next dose of Dante and Ebony and Ivory.

Of course, that makes the Devil May Cry release schedule very simple indeed:

Devil May Cry episode 1: April 3, 2025

Where can I watch Devil May Cry?

Devil May Cry is exclusively available on Netflix, so you need to be subscribed to enjoy the show.

It’s another in the streaming giant’s growing roster of animated video game adaptations, joining Arcane, Castlevania, Captain Laserhawk, The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep, Tomb Raider: The Legend of Lara Croft, and more.

How many episodes of Devil May Cry are there?

Devil May Cry has eight episodes. This has become a standard amount for animated series on Netflix, following Tomb Raider and Castlevania: Nocturne.

