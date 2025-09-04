Chainsaw Man and Look Back creator's underappreciated short stories are being adapted into an anime anthology

Prime Video is turning Chainsaw Man and Look Back creator Tatsuki Fujimoto's underrated one-shot stories into an eight-part anthology series – and it's going to land on the streamer sooner than you think.

According to AnimeTV, the show – titled Tatsuki Fujimoto 17–26 – is set to drop on November 8, and will feature episodes directed by the likes of Tetsuaki Watanabe (Blue Lock), Kazuaki Terazawa ('The Ancient Magus' Bride), and Nobuyuki Takeuchi, who was a key animator on titles such as Weathering with You and Studio Ghibli's Howl's Moving Castle.

A Couple Clucking Chickens Were Still Kickin' in the Schoolyard, Sasaki Stopped a Bullet, Love is Blind, Shikaku, Mermaid Rhapsody, Woke-Up-As-A-Girl Syndrome, Nayuta of the Prophecy, and Sisters are the stories being adapted. Goodbye Eri isn't named, though, which is interesting, given that it's one of Fujimoto's best loved one-shots. And it's even more curious, when you realize that VIZ Media promises "alien invasions, high school romances, and even bloody vampire action" in them (Eri is a vampire) – as well as "killer mermaids, gender swapping, and a devilish little sister with the power to end the world".

アニメ「藤本タツキ 17-26」（Tatsuki Fujimoto 17-26 ）予告編｜11/8（土）よりPrime Videoにて世界独占配信決定！ - YouTube Watch On

Lapin Track, STUDIO GRAPH77, 100studio, Studio Kafka, and P.A.WORKS are the studios involved in production. To give fans a tease of what to expect, Japanese animation company Apex Pictures unveiled a first-look teaser on September 2. Check it out above.

"LETS F***ING GOOOOOO, IVE BEEN WAITING FOR THIS," an enthusiastic fan said of the news on Twitter. "His earlier works were so weird yet so unique."

"We are eating so much," said another.

