Attack on Titan studio rebooting a cult classic '80s shonen anime for Netflix, and it starts streaming very soon

News
By published

The Ranking of Kings production company might have another hit on its hands with Yaiba

Yaiba: Samurai Legend
(Image credit: Netflix)

Netflix and Wit Studio are resurrecting an old anime favorite. The companies are working on a fresh adaptation of Yaiba, a classic shonen manga from the late '80s by Gosho Aoyama, and it’s due to premiere in a matter of days.

In Yaiba, a young boy training to become a samurai winds up moving from his first home with his father to the big city, where he learns he’s destined to protect the world from great evil in arch-rival, Takeshi Onimaru. What follows is a charming coming-of-age narrative full of typically memorable characters, cool fights and more than a few laughs.

It has something of a cult following among shonen readers, and clearly some people at Wit Studio are among the fanbase. The outfit responsible for the first three seasons of Attack of Titan and Ranking of Kings has made a new anime based on Yaiba, called Yaiba: Samurai Legend.

YAIBA: Samurai Legend - YouTube YAIBA: Samurai Legend - YouTube
Watch On

The production is directed by Takahiro Hasui, who's overseen episodes of Mob Psysho 100 and My Hero Academia, while scripts are being handled by Touko Machida, who's written for dozens of properties and for whom it’ll be the biggest international release. The latest trailer reveals a gorgeous, lively screen translation befitting of such talent.

You can see elements of the set up, with Yaiba's background as someone living a rural lifestyle before being plunged into an urban environment, and then the introduction of more fantastical elements. Naturally, it all climaxes in some big moves from our young master sword-wielder, but we’ll have to wait and see how those fights go down.

This is the second adaptation, after a show in the early '90s known as Legendary Brave Swordsman Yaiba, which ran for 52 episodes. Sadly, that version is tricky to find these days, so Netflix handling this latest production allows more people than ever to enjoy Yaiba’s roving adventures.

Yaiba: Samurai Legend premieres on Netflix and Hulu in the US on April 5, 2025, with episodes coming out weekly. We'll keep you updated on the UK release. We have a list of the best anime on Netflix for more hits on the streaming service.

See more TV Shows News
Anthony McGlynn
Anthony McGlynn
Contributing Writer

Anthony is an Irish entertainment and games journalist, now based in Glasgow. He previously served as Senior Anime Writer at Dexerto and News Editor at The Digital Fix, on top of providing work for Variety, IGN, Den of Geek, PC Gamer, and many more. Besides Studio Ghibli, horror movies, and The Muppets, he enjoys action-RPGs, heavy metal, and pro-wrestling. He interviewed Animal once, not that he won’t stop going on about it or anything.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Latest in Anime Shows
Yaiba: Samurai Legend
Attack on Titan studio rebooting a cult classic '80s shonen anime for Netflix, and it starts streaming very soon
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom
My Hero Academia and Gundam animator explains the issues behind anime shows getting shorter: "There is a shortage of professional staff in all sections"
Disney Twisted-Wonderland the Animation
After four years, Disney's anime show based on hugely popular gacha game gets a proper trailer
Dante in Netflix&#039;s Devil May Cry
Netflix unveils a stacked anime trailer filled with hits like Sakamoto Days and upcoming releases like Fire Force and Moonrise
Jujutsu Kaisen
After no big Jujutsu Kaisen announcements on a week packed with anime news, fans are now convinced season 3 is skipping 2025
The Summer Hikaru Died still
Netflix's new horror anime series The Summer Hikaru Died is coming this year, and it has a creepy new poster to set the tone
Latest in News
Yaiba: Samurai Legend
Attack on Titan studio rebooting a cult classic '80s shonen anime for Netflix, and it starts streaming very soon
A screenshot shows Pokemon Legends: Z-A protagonists standing in a city at night.
Pokemon is a stealth game now: Pokemon Legends Z-A wants you to sneak attack trainers during its nighttime battle royale
Samus firing a beam in a screenshot from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
Our best look at Metroid Prime 4 yet shows Samus with a new suit and some psychic abilities, but we're still staring down a 2025 placeholder
a cyborg pac-man fused with a mysterious protagonist grabs an enemy off a ledge and eats it
Pac-Man, the gritty Metroidvania seen in Amazon's Secret Level, gets a new launch date and some very dark gameplay
A screenshot from Witchbrook.
Gorgeous pixel art life sim Witchbrook blends Stardew Valley and Hogwarts Legacy, as the wizard school RPG arrives later this year
Nintendo shows off the Switch and Switch 2&#039;s Virtual Game Cards system with two Miis
Preparing for the Switch 2, Nintendo announces "Virtual Game Cards" you can move between consoles and loan to friends for up to 2 weeks
More about anime shows
Dante in Netflix&#039;s Devil May Cry

Devil May Cry release schedule – what time does the anime arrive on Netflix?
Mobile Suit Gundam SEED Freedom

My Hero Academia and Gundam animator explains the issues behind anime shows getting shorter: "There is a shortage of professional staff in all sections"
WD_BLACK SN850P NVMe SSD

Keep more games at your fingertips with these PS5 storage solutions
See more latest
Most Popular
Rosamund Pike as Moiraine and Josha Stradowski as Rand in The Wheel of Time season 3
The Wheel of Time showrunner defends Prime Video show's big changes from the books following season 3 backlash: "You have to be careful not to be swayed by Reddit"
Backbone One Xbox Edition controller on a green background with Post Malone
I think Backbone might have had some help with its new Xbox Edition mobile controller
Shigeru Miyamoto points to the Nintendo Today app
There's a Nintendo Direct app now: Miyamoto himself reveals Nintendo Today to beam "daily" Switch 2 news straight into your eyeballs, and it's out today
Nintendo shows off the Switch and Switch 2&#039;s Virtual Game Cards system with two Miis
Preparing for the Switch 2, Nintendo announces "Virtual Game Cards" you can move between consoles and loan to friends for up to 2 weeks
A screenshot shows Pokemon Legends: Z-A protagonists standing in a city at night.
Pokemon is a stealth game now: Pokemon Legends Z-A wants you to sneak attack trainers during its nighttime battle royale
A screenshot from Witchbrook.
Gorgeous pixel art life sim Witchbrook blends Stardew Valley and Hogwarts Legacy, as the wizard school RPG arrives later this year
Samus firing a beam in a screenshot from Metroid Prime 4: Beyond.
Our best look at Metroid Prime 4 yet shows Samus with a new suit and some psychic abilities, but we're still staring down a 2025 placeholder
a cyborg pac-man fused with a mysterious protagonist grabs an enemy off a ledge and eats it
Pac-Man, the gritty Metroidvania seen in Amazon's Secret Level, gets a new launch date and some very dark gameplay
AriZona 99 the game with contents
You know AriZona drinks? Yeah, there's a board game for that now... in a can
WandaVision episode 8
Robert Downey Jr's WandaVision Easter egg in the Avengers: Doomsday announcement has me thinking Scarlet Witch will be in the movie after all