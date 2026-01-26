Amazon is seemingly doubling down on its AI anime dubs, despite backlash – but deletes job listing to "drive global expansion of AI-enabled dubbing capabilities" after less than a week

News
By published

Prime Video is reportedly looking for a creative director to spearhead AI dubbing

Banana Fish
(Image credit: MAPPA)

Amazon has seemingly doubled down on its AI anime dubbing, despite backlash from viewers, by hiring for a Creative Director, Dubbing, for its Prime Video streaming platform. However, as of time of writing, the listing has been removed.

"You will lead the development of hybrid workflows that blend AI efficiency with artistic and culturally-relevant refinement, oversee quality and ethical guidelines, and drive global expansion of AI-enabled dubbing capabilities," the job description read (via Anime Corner). "This position requires a proven leader with deep expertise in creative direction, cross-cultural storytelling, and AI-media innovation, ready to set new industry benchmarks for immersive, emotionally authentic international storytelling at scale."

Emily Garbutt
Entertainment Writer

I’m an Entertainment Writer here at GamesRadar+, covering everything film and TV-related across the Total Film and SFX sections. I help bring you all the latest news and also the occasional feature too. I’ve previously written for publications like HuffPost and i-D after getting my NCTJ Diploma in Multimedia Journalism. 

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.