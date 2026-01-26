Amazon is seemingly doubling down on its AI anime dubs, despite backlash – but deletes job listing to "drive global expansion of AI-enabled dubbing capabilities" after less than a week

Amazon has seemingly doubled down on its AI anime dubbing, despite backlash from viewers, by hiring for a Creative Director, Dubbing, for its Prime Video streaming platform. However, as of time of writing, the listing has been removed.

"You will lead the development of hybrid workflows that blend AI efficiency with artistic and culturally-relevant refinement, oversee quality and ethical guidelines, and drive global expansion of AI-enabled dubbing capabilities," the job description read (via Anime Corner). "This position requires a proven leader with deep expertise in creative direction, cross-cultural storytelling, and AI-media innovation, ready to set new industry benchmarks for immersive, emotionally authentic international storytelling at scale."

The listing also specified one of the role's key responsibilities as "[identifying] opportunities and [setting] up creative workflows to expand AI dubbing to new languages and content types (e.g., anime, documentaries, live-action)."

However, less than 24 hours after Anime Corner reported on the job posting (and five days after it was originally posted), it was removed from the internet

In December 2025, Amazon came under fire when viewers spotted that anime series Banana Fish's English dub was AI-generated. The 'Audio Languages' option listed an 'English [AI beta]' selection but, after backlash online for its poor quality, Amazon removed the AI dub. There's still currently no English-language audio option for Banana Fish on the streamer.

Prime Video has also used AI for the English dubs of anime titles Pet, No Game, No Life Zero and the Spanish dubs of Banana Fish and Vinland Saga.

